A Great Night for Republicans in Florida

Leave it to the Sunshine State to deliver conservatives some genuine sunshine on a rough Election Night. Florida voters sent an unequivocal message in electing a slate of statewide Republicans.

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Florida sweeps again — congrats to the statewide ticket: Byron Donalds, Gov James Uthmeier, AG Blaise Ingoglia, CFO Wilton Simpson, Ag Comm. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 4, 2026

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Byron Donalds will be Florida’s next governor. With the historic win, he’ll become the state’s first black governor — and he’s a solidly conservative Republican!

Decision Desk HQ projects Byron Donalds wins the FL Governor General Election #DecisionMade: 8:28 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/kBjHEsIg6m https://t.co/BCbRqkHmFr — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

He has been unequivocal about protecting what he calls the “Florida Dream.” And, of course, he has big shoes to fill after eight years of leadership under Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.)

Her dreams are why I’m fighting for Florida’s future. I want her to grow up knowing that with hard work, anything is possible—and that her home state is a place where she can build a life she loves. That’s the Florida Dream we voted to protect today. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/HDsIovJ3p7 — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) November 4, 2026

Donalds’ win came after some prognosticators thought that Florida was going to go blue. Yeah, it was definitely silly.

Major WARNING signs for Republicans: Even Florida could be signaling a disastrous election night for the GOP. As Byron Donalds and Ashley Moody face unexpectedly competitive races in a state Republicans have dominated for years, the @Timcast panel sounds the alarm. “This is gonna be a very bad night for Republicans.” -@ScottMGreer @vishburra @realTateBrown @TCorbettDillon — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) November 4, 2026

"Congratulations to Florida’s next governor, Byron Donalds!" said RNC Spokeswoman Emma Hall. "Florida is the best place to live, work, and raise a family because of commonsense conservative champions, and Donalds will keep it that way by delivering historic wins for families, workers, seniors, veterans, and small businesses across the Sunshine State."

THANK YOU FLORIDA! I am humbled and grateful beyond measure. As your Governor, I will give you everything I have. We are going to make life in Florida more affordable. We are going to keep our streets safe. We are going to invest in our young people so that they can attain the Florida Dream that all of us love so dearly. Florida is the envy of the nation. I will fight day and night to keep it that way and to lift our state to even greater heights. God Bless you, God Bless Florida, and God Bless America. — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) November 4, 2026

Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.) fended off crazy radical Angie Nixon to win the Senate special election.

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Decision Desk HQ projects Ashley Moody wins the FL US Senate Special Election General #DecisionMade: 8:00 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/7jQaQp0Drh https://t.co/rGnyGx1Duu — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

This was another seat that Democrats had hoped to flip. But Moody came through thanks to votes from the heavily GOP Florida panhandle.

Florida is great because its people are free. Whether your family has been here for five generations, like mine, or you moved here to escape COVID lockdowns, you know Florida is the firewall for freedom. I’m running alongside Floridians who are fighting to keep our state free. My opponent is campaigning with the Democrat Socialists and bringing in socialists from New York who want to change Florida. Don’t be fooled: Florida is the prize. They know that if they can turn Florida, they can change the direction of our entire country. We cannot let that happen. GO VOTE, FLORIDA! — Ashley Moody (@AshleyMoodyFL) November 3, 2026

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“Thanks to Senator Ashley Moody, the Free State of Florida will remain free!" said Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. "Floridians know Ashley is a tireless fighter who will always put them first, and she’s just getting started. I look forward to continuing to work with Ashley to keep America the greatest country on God’s green earth. God Bless Ashley, and God Bless the great, freedom-loving patriots of Florida!”

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