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A Great Night for Republicans in Florida

Chris Queen Follow @ChrisQueen
Nov 03, 2026 9:20 PM
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A Great Night for Republicans in Florida
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Leave it to the Sunshine State to deliver conservatives some genuine sunshine on a rough Election Night. Florida voters sent an unequivocal message in electing a slate of statewide Republicans.

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Byron Donalds will be Florida’s next governor. With the historic win, he’ll become the state’s first black governor — and he’s a solidly conservative Republican!

He has been unequivocal about protecting what he calls the “Florida Dream.” And, of course, he has big shoes to fill after eight years of leadership under Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.)

Donalds’ win came after some prognosticators thought that Florida was going to go blue. Yeah, it was definitely silly.

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"Congratulations to Florida’s next governor, Byron Donalds!" said RNC Spokeswoman Emma Hall. "Florida is the best place to live, work, and raise a family because of commonsense conservative champions, and Donalds will keep it that way by delivering historic wins for families, workers, seniors, veterans, and small businesses across the Sunshine State."

Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.) fended off crazy radical Angie Nixon to win the Senate special election.

This was another seat that Democrats had hoped to flip. But Moody came through thanks to votes from the heavily GOP Florida panhandle.

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“Thanks to Senator Ashley Moody, the Free State of Florida will remain free!" said Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. "Floridians know Ashley is a tireless fighter who will always put them first, and she’s just getting started. I look forward to continuing to work with Ashley to keep America the greatest country on God’s green earth. God Bless Ashley, and God Bless the great, freedom-loving patriots of Florida!”

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ASHLEY MOODY | BYRON DONALDS | FLORIDA | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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