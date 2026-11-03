Lots of dooming going on.

I have minute snapshots from Florida Election Day 2024. As of the latest data pull, we are exceeding same-snapshot margins compared to 2024 - literal Presidential turnout on a midterms. And it's accelerating - in one ten minute pull, we pulled ahead of 2024 by 5,000 votes. An incredible last-minute turnaround in Florida. This is the kind of performance we need to sustain across the country. Go vote!