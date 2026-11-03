Looks like Georgia is keeping that tool, Sen. Jon Ossof. Watch for him to be a contender for the White House in '28.
Here's America's wake-up call to overhaul our entire university system, or the Commies WILL control the future: Disturbing Political Donation Numbers From University Faculty Explain Youths' Commie Shift
#postyourelectionnightsetup (at least for now…) https://t.co/OU49GHhcIf— Chris Queen (@ChrisQueen) November 4, 2026
#BREAKING: Trump-backed Kentucky Republican wins House seat https://t.co/7LQAUsgqIw— The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2026
So far, polls have closed in:
Georgia
Indiana
Kentucky
South Carolina
Vermont
Virginia
Also going on right now...
Oh, @stephenkruiser...— Chris Queen (@ChrisQueen) November 4, 2026
This hash is fun on X: #PostYourElectionNightSetup
Don't forget the comments
Post Your Election Night Setup #PostYourElectionNightSetup https://t.co/9fNCJ9Nhq6— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 3, 2026
Is there more drinking at the winning candidate's party or the losing candidate's party? Asking for a friend.
Up in the Northeast here, we never got our hopes up much during this election season. Forex, I don't think for a second that Bruce Blakeman will unseat Kathy Horrible for NY gov. But some of the local races are interesting.
Polls are closing here in Georgia, and as of right now, I'm sitting outside as long as I can stand the temperature.
🔴LIVE ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS: 2026 Midterms Analysis With @ LarryOConnor! https://t.co/6LVm3Jh75b— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 4, 2026
Power outages and bomb threats in Wayne County, Michigan. Interesting.
More encouragement.
And I voted like a first generation immigrant who experienced the wonders and joys of socialism and would like to spare the USA that for as long as I can.— Sarah A. Hoyt (@SarahAHoyt) November 3, 2026
🚨BREAKING: Ed Gallrein, the Trump-backed Republican who defeated Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) in his primary election, is projected to win the general election to represent Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, according to Decision Desk HQ. https://t.co/RUaw2bztGV— Off The Press (@OffThePress1) November 3, 2026
Lots of dooming going on.
I have minute snapshots from Florida Election Day 2024. As of the latest data pull, we are exceeding same-snapshot margins compared to 2024 - literal Presidential turnout on a midterms. And it's accelerating - in one ten minute pull, we pulled ahead of 2024 by 5,000 votes. An incredible last-minute turnaround in Florida. This is the kind of performance we need to sustain across the country. Go vote!— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 3, 2026
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