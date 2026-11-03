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Athena Thorne
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Looks like Georgia is keeping that tool, Sen. Jon Ossof. Watch for him to be a contender for the White House in '28.

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Catherine Salgado
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Here's America's wake-up call to overhaul our entire university system, or the Commies WILL control the future: Disturbing Political Donation Numbers From University Faculty Explain Youths' Commie Shift

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Chris Queen
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Charlie Martin
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Athena Thorne
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So far, polls have closed in:

Georgia

Indiana

Kentucky

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

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Chris Queen
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Also going on right now...

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Athena Thorne
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This hash is fun on X: #PostYourElectionNightSetup

Don't forget the comments

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Scott Pinsker
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Is there more drinking at the winning candidate's party or the losing candidate's party? Asking for a friend.

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Athena Thorne
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Up in the Northeast here, we never got our hopes up much during this election season. Forex, I don't think for a second that Bruce Blakeman will unseat Kathy Horrible for NY gov. But some of the local races are interesting.

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Chris Queen
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Polls are closing here in Georgia, and as of right now, I'm sitting outside as long as I can stand the temperature.

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Chris Queen
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Athena Thorne
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Power outages and bomb threats in Wayne County, Michigan. Interesting.

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Charlie Martin
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More encouragement.

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Chris Queen
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Charlie Martin
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Lots of dooming going on.

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Chris Queen
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