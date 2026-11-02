Americans, If You Love Freedom, Get Out and Vote Against Democrats

Unless you want the Democrats to win every fight with the Trump administration on policy in the next two years, not to mention the death of election integrity, you need to get out and vote Republican. A Democrat win would be a loss for America.

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The Democrat Party, from its very founding, has always promoted, at any given time, one or more policies which are directly in contradiction to the principles of freedom and equality espoused in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution. Therefore, it should be no surprise to us that every time Democrats win elections, it always ends up leading to restrictions of rights, horrible economic disasters, foreign policy fails, and an attack on freedom. Perhaps many Republicans and independents are feeling apathetic right now, but voter apathy can be even more dangerous for America than outright hatred. It allows America's domestic and foreign enemies an opening to succeed.

It is true, of course, as it is always true, that the Republicans have not lived up to many of their promises. The Epstein files debacle, the length of the Iran operation, the price of gas, the still-tough job market, and other issues are understandably frustrating many Americans. But if Democrats were to take control of Congress, it would be a catastrophe from which, honestly rather than hyperbolically, we cannot be sure that our nation would recover. Our republic is already dangerously close to becoming an oligarchy, which is exactly what Democrats want.

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Do you remember how miserable life was under the Biden administration? Do you remember how incredibly expensive everything was, how many new wars started, how much the lockdowns and riots wrecked our cities and economy, the violent crime wave, the horrors of the open borders crisis, the open grooming of children, the blatant bias of the Justice Department, and the proud attacks on basic constitutional rights?

Democrats continue to have the same extreme policies of the Biden administration and they have become even more enmeshed with Jihadi Islamism and socialism since then.

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Abdul El-Sayed, Ilhan Omar, Zohran Mamdani, Xavier Becerra, James Talarico, Katie Hobbs, JB Pritzker, Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Nithya Raman, Mary Peltola, Mikie Sherrill, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Graham Platner are among Democrats’ most prominent current or recent candidates. We are talking about literal terrorists, neo-Nazis, serial criminals, outright Communists, child traffickers, sexual perverts, and election riggers. Hobbs-aligned canvassers said they were willing to let felons and noncitizens vote; California Dems are planning to count at least 20,000 noncitizen ballots; Becerra trafficked over 400,000 kids into America; Minneapolis' county is prosecuting the journalists who uncovered fraud; Ilhan Omar has too many immigration and fraud violations to keep track of; El-Sayed is from a Muslim Brotherhood family, and Peltola recruited a fake Republican candidate. Democrats from Virginia to Massachusetts to New York to Illinois glorify abortion and brag about breaking immigration laws.

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This choice in this election is not just between higher taxes and lower taxes, between increased or decreased migration, or between higher and lower criminal arrest statistics. This midterm election is a choice between nation-destroying evil and nation-saving sanity.