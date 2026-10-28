El-Sayed Compared January 6 to Jihad Dictatorships While Critiquing Hit on 9/11 Planner

Michigan Senate Democrat candidate Abdul El-Sayed acknowledged that eliminating some terrorists is good, but still criticized the Biden administration after the U.S. military eliminated an al-Qaeda terrorist known for helping orchestrate the 9/11 attacks. More shockingly, El-Sayed implied that the January 2021 protest in D.C., where the only people killed were protesters, was morally equivalent to Islamic terrorist groups and dictatorships in the Middle East.

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On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists murdered nearly 3,000 innocent people by hijacking planes headed for New York and Washington, D.C. But of course there were more than those 19 involved — including at least one terrorist who described the plan to U.S. officials ahead of time. Osama Bin Laden was the terrorist leader who loomed large over the plot, but some people believe Ayman al-Zawahiri was the jihadi who actually did most of the behind-the-scenes orchestration for 9/11.

The Biden administration tried to salvage its image after the catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal and Kabul airport bombing by killing al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in 2022. And El-Sayed, though he so often sympathizes with terrorists, in this case did acknowledge that al-Zawahiri deserves to die. But he made a crazy comparison that undermined his own virtue signal.

Don’t forget that besides having a longtime family connection to the Muslim Brotherhood, El-Sayed is more directly connected to Bin Laden through his mother, who worked for a front group financially supporting al-Qaeda. This year, his father-in-law and others who work for terrorist front groups donated to him, and he refused to refund the money. So when El-Sayed claimed back in 2022 for The New Republic that he did support eliminating terrorists responsible for civilian deaths, he was not being honest. But he let some of his true colors shine through when discussing January 6.

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El-Sayed described the deadly Afghanistan pullout that left the country in the hands of the terrorist Taliban as “courageous,” though even he acknowledged it was conducted horribly. He then asserted the strike on al-Zawahiri “offers the Biden administration a fig leaf, demonstrating that even in Taliban hands, Afghanistan is not off-limits for direct action against terrorist targets.”

El-Sayed then switched to bashing America for supporting some dictatorships in the Middle East and concluded by mentioning January 6 as if MAGA were morally equivalent to tyrants who sponsor terror:

If Biden is serious about projecting strength abroad, he needs a new playbook. The War on Terror themes he struck—extrajudicial executions of foreign terrorists—while justifiable, have gotten stale. If he’s serious about addressing the root causes of terrorism, he needs to demonstrate now the same bold leadership he showed when he pulled us out of Afghanistan in the first place. Rather than dapping dictators U.S. presidents have backstopped for far too long, it means confronting them... Because while U.S. citizen Asim Ghafoor, who has worked with the late U.S. resident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, was being detained next door to where U.S. President Biden was meeting with the dictator who ordered the assassination of Ghafoor’s former client, the United States itself was watching the results of an investigation into a homegrown insurrection against Biden’s own election. It turns out that a threat to democracy anywhere is a threat to democracy everywhere.

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Ironically, it is the Trump administration that just this year is facilitating Ghafoor’s return to America. And the real threat to democracy was not the protesters on January 6, who overwhelmingly were peaceful and many of whom ended up spending years in court or prison fighting grossly inflated charges, while the Biden administration trampled their constitutional rights. The only individuals who died on that 2021 day were protesters whom Capitol police murdered: Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland. El-Sayed is trying to blur the moral distinctions in order to convince Americans that Republicans are just as evil as foreign terrorists.

Don’t forget that El-Sayed’s campaign surrogate Hasan Piker has vilely claimed that America deserved 9/11, that the U.S. is worse than al-Qaeda, and that we are more terrorist than literal Islamic terrorists. After all, in order to be a “good” Muslim, one has to believe that killing the infidels is praiseworthy and courageous. Jihad is the shortcut to paradise and the highest way of serving Allah. And El-Sayed’s family is affiliated with multiple terrorist groups, as mentioned above, so in the long run, despite all his talk, he really doesn’t think that eliminating many terrorists is a good thing.

El-Sayed once confirmed that he believed his highest allegiance was to sharia. Like Piker, he believes in exploiting — and perhaps sometimes killing — Americans in order to accomplish the goals of Islam.

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