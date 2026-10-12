El-Sayed’s Sister Said Their Family Has ‘Long Been’ Muslim Brotherhood

Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s sister posted on social media bragging about how long their family has been involved with a bloodthirsty Islamic terrorist group, with some family members even imprisoned for their actions.

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El-Sayed claimed on Sunday on Meet the Press that not only does he have no personal ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, but neither do any of his family members. Since we know for a fact that multiple of his family members worked for or currently work for terrorist front groups, and that his in-law was on the terror watchlist, you will not be shocked to find out that he was lying. No wonder the terrorist group saw his candidacy as a victory.

Here is the official website of the Muslim Brotherhood celebrating Abdul El-Sayed. Their article is titled "Abdul Rahman al-Sayyid conquers the Zionists and runs for the Senate" https://t.co/PqGJ1Nc5V8 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 11, 2026

Eman Abdelhadi, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago and El-Sayed’s sister, felt so confident in the suicidal idiocy of woke Americans that in 2012 and 2013, she openly boasted online about her terrorist connections, as the Washington Free Beacon uncovered.

The post to which she was responding in 2012 seems to have disappeared, but she was reacting to something from writer Omar Kamel. “:( :( sh[*]t. My family has long been MB, but I've always felt that it has navigated the political sphere poorly/destructively,” she wrote. The Free Beacon noted that her post came only days after Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi became president of Egypt, where you might remember that El-Sayed once frankly admitted to having dual citizenship.

🚨 WATCH: Abdul El-Sayed says that he has dual citizenship in Egypt. His campaign previously claimed that he has never been a dual citizen. https://t.co/sz3rs61Do5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 5, 2026

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In 2013, Abdelhadi posted, “Praying for all my family that supports the #MB in #Egypt. Lie low, stay safe.” #MB continues to be a popular way of referencing the Muslim Brotherhood on X up through the present day. Morsi lost his presidency in 2013.

Hamas grew out of the global Muslim Brotherhood movement. No wonder that El-Sayed is happy to campaign with Hasan Piker, who said he didn’t care if Hamas' horrific rapes occurred on October 7 in Israel. El-Sayed has yet to disavow his mother for working with Osama bin Laden’s affiliate nor his father-in-law, Tayeb Jukaku, who’s also in CAIR (among other suspicious organizations), and who donated to El-Sayed’s campaign. But it becomes increasingly obvious why the Muslim Brotherhood celebrated El-Sayed’s campaign for Senate.

I have previously discussed the issue of taqiyya, or the belief in Islam that it is permissible and sometimes praiseworthy to lie to infidels in order to advance the goals of Jihad and Islamic domination. This is why it is so dangerous to have Muslims running for office in America, because even if not all of them perfectly follow sharia, we genuinely have no idea when they are lying and when they are not. It is the typical dishonesty of politicians with the sanction and encouragement of cultish religious zeal. It is just one more reason that Islam is completely incompatible with a Judeo-Christian, free American perspective.

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