Sept. 1, 1936: Mitch had walked and hitchhiked the more than 200 miles from his home in Mifflin, Pa., to the Baltimore recruiting station to try once again to enlist in the Marine Corps. He had seen them march on Armistice Day and admired the cut of their jib. The first time he tried, he was turned down because they found out he was only 17, and underweight to boot. Now he could prove he was 18, and by eating bunches of bananas and drinking a lot of water, he barely made the weight.

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From October 1938 to September 1939, Mitch was assigned to China, earning him the unofficial "China Marine" designation. These were the men who would become the skeleton around which the Marine Corps was built, the force that would drive the Japanese back across the Pacific, island by island, until victory was achieved.

Oct. 26, 1942: Mitch had cut the sleeves off his shirt with his KA-BAR knife because the shirt was too small even for him, and the sleeves were interfering with his grenade-throwing. Now, the mosquitoes were using his arms as landing zones. He couldn't slap them, though; too much noise gave away your position in the jungles of Guadalcanal. Sound and smell were how you "see" at night, and he could hear the Japanese, and even smell the fish gunk they ate, no more than 50 yards in front.

He was only 24 years old, but being a "China Marine" and the platoon sergeant, he was the "old man" to the kids he had trained as best he could to operate the four .30-caliber water-cooled Browning machine guns equipping his platoon.

Without a sound, his men placed grenades on the rim of the gun pits. They had strung out cans filled with empty casings a few yards out, and those began a telltale rattle. Mitch saw a shadow move right next to one of the guns and threw a grenade.

"Machine guns! FIRE!" Mitch yelled. A Nambu machine gun nearly cut one of his men in half. Another Marine was shot and went to his knees, as three Japanese soldiers charged at him. Mitch shot all three with his Colt .45.

"Blood for the Emperor!" one Japanese soldier shouted, and one of Mitch's men yelled back: "Blood for Eleanor!" The attack receded, but came on again. Soon every man in Mitch's platoon was KIA or wounded. Mitch went from gun to gun, firing bursts until either the gun overheated or the Japanese spotted him. He fought his way over to the next company when all his guns were knocked out, then picked up one of their guns and ordered a bayonet charge back up the ridge. Three men were shot getting ammo to him.

As the sun came up, any Marine who could be rounded up back at the CP—cooks, radiomen, you name it—formed a skirmish line and advanced toward the Japanese. Mitch could see the enemy waiting in the grass for them. Mitch locked in an ammo belt, unhitched a Browning from its tripod, cradled the hot barrel in his arms, and CHARGED, firing as he went.

That was the last chance the Japanese had of taking Henderson Field and driving the Marines off Guadalcanal. Like Pickett's Charge, it was their high-water mark. The tide had been turned, and henceforth the Japanese would be driven back.

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Only America could have made a Marine like Mitch, and in truly American fashion, it made a G.I. Joe in his honor.

Author’s Note: Many years ago, I wrote an article on Mitchell Paige for the Marine Corps Times. I contacted him to fact check my work. His wife handled his correspondence, and she told me Mitch said that I “had really done my homework.” Never had I felt prouder of my writing.

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