Masked Jew-hating jihad-lovers stormed the streets of New York City starting late on Wednesday night, attacking Israel supporters and police. Welcome to Zohran Mamdani’s Third World sharia hellhole.

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In fact, the violent riot is particularly significant because Mamdani just abolished the New York Police Department Strategic Response Group (SRG), which specialized in dealing with such crises. Completely predictably, all this did was encourage more violence. But that was probably Mamdani’s plan all along. Unearthed photos show him being arrested by the same counterterrorism unit he abolished, and in 2023, he told a Democratic Socialists of America convention that Palestinian terrorism was at “the core” of his political beliefs.

HAPPENING NOW: With the elimination of the SRG unit, the Free PaIestine protestors are no longer kept within the perimeter of police barricades. Zohran Mamdani has made it open season on Jews in Brooklyn tonight. https://t.co/hJp4TUaM4E — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) November 26, 2026

For Our VIPs: Lincoln Thanked God Even in the Civil War. Patriots Must Do the Same Now, Despite Setbacks.

Some sources reported that the counterterrorism unit’s members did end up arriving to deal with the riot last night, so apparently the mayor has not yet implemented his plan for having unarmed civilian negotiators face down crazed mobs.

BREAKING: NYPD officers in riot gear are arriving in large numbers at the pro-Hamas protest in Brooklyn, NY. They’re part of the very unit NYC Mayor Mamdani wants to disband. https://t.co/CshdQ9TZF8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 26, 2026

The Times of India reported that a Jewish kosher deli was a particular target for the rabid Hamas-lovers, but that Jews and Israel supporters did not simply take the attacks lying down. Israeli brokerage firm CapitIL was hosting a real estate event at the deli, which explains the mob’s presence there.

Syrian Jews are yelling at pro-Palestinian protesters in Arabic at the protest at Essen Deli in Midwood, a heavily Jewish neighborhood. Protesters are here opposing an Israeli real estate event. The pro-Israel side has a guitarist, trumpet player, and a sing along to the Israeli national anthem. — Simone Saidmehr (@saidmehr_simone) November 26, 2026

Related: Mamdani’s Arabic Anti-ICE Screed: An Illegal AND Islamist Red Flag?

As mentioned many times before, while immigrants of past eras to New York City and other parts of the country overall learned to assimilate and adopt certain cultural and political values, that is no longer true of many immigrants, at least of illegal aliens. Because the Islamic religion explicitly endorses many evils, including the killing or oppression of infidels, Muslims are particularly likely to demand that cities and states change to suit them instead of the other way around. It’s the same pattern that Muslims have followed for almost a millennium and a half. And whenever they can’t coerce the locals into kowtowing, they resort to violence.

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NOW: Woman on the ground as crowds clash, Pro-Palestine group marched and was surrounded by Pro Israel group during Palestine "Land Sale" Protest in Midwood Brooklyn https://t.co/q6XuI65vXj — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 26, 2026

Hopefully, the NYPD can contain the violence so that Jewish New Yorkers and other law-abiding citizens to enjoy their Thanksgiving.