Last week, I wrote about the continuing saga of Louisiana State University (LSU) and its coaches continuing to push the envelope when it comes to putting players on their rosters who had gone pro but didn’t last long in the big leagues. Head football coach Lane Kiffin flirted with playing two players who had signed with NFL teams, which subsequently waived them. Head basketball coach Will Wade gave playing time to a player who trained with two NBA teams.

Advertisement

The Southeastern Conference (SEC), to which LSU belongs, has made its stance on former professional players pretty clear, but LSU has relied on judges to issue injunctions that allow these players to join the teams. As I wrote last week, “If LSU can simply go to court every time it doesn't like an SEC rule, the conference might as well replace its rulebook with a list of suggestions.”

Kiffin dropped Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris from his roster before the first game of the season in order to avoid the ire of the conference. LSU President Wade Rousse instructed Wade not to play RJ Luis.

Related: LSU Keeps Playing by Its Own Rules, and Georgia's AG Has Had Enough

In September, the SEC threatened to convene a meeting of its remaining school presidents to vote on whether to expel LSU from the conference. When Kiffin backed down, so did the conference. Apparently, the folks in Baton Rouge mistook the SEC's willingness to extend a little grace for an invitation to misbehave again.

Now, the SEC is convening a meeting on December 3 to once again discuss kicking LSU out. The conference issued a statement on Monday:

Statement from the Southeastern Conference: https://t.co/gXedSwjME3 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 23, 2026

“In a new motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against LSU, which was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court of Northern Alabama, the league said commissioner Greg Sankey has scheduled another special meeting for Dec. 3 ‘to consider the termination of LSU's membership in the SEC,’” reports ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

Additionally, attorneys for Luis announced earlier this week that he will sue the conference and its commissioner over the rules that kept him off the roster after playing one game.

“RJ Luis Jr. will sue the SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey for damages in the days ahead, his attorney, Tony Clayton, told ESPN on Monday, for violating a judge's order that had given the former All-American the green light to play another season before the league threatened potential expulsion following his first and only appearance for LSU last week,” reports ESPN’s Myron Medcalf.

Clayton is also threatening to “depose every SEC president” for acting “in collusion with Sankey.” Melodramatic much?

Advertisement

"It's not over," Clayton told ESPN. "Mr. Sankey ought to be put on notice that he will see what we're about to do because of his actions and Mr. Sankey will feel the wrath of RJ Luis, if not by Christmas, then by New Year's night."

I'm sure Sankey is shaking in his boots. This drama queen lawyer doesn't realize how powerful the SEC is. If Kiffin knew well enough to back down, Mr. "Feel the Wrath" surely ought to take the hint.

I hope the conference acts decisively. The SEC's slogan is “It Just Means More,” not “It Just Means Whatever LSU Can Convince a Judge to Let It Do.”

Editor's Note: Don't miss PJ Media's massive holiday sale! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join our team of Patriots today and help us fight for the truth, fight against the Democrats' radical agenda, and fight to take our country back.