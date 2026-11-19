Louisiana State University (LSU) caught heat at the beginning of this football season after head coach Lane Kiffin had two players that the NFL had signed and subsequently waived, Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, practicing with the team. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) sued LSU, a Louisiana judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the eligibility restrictions, and Kiffin backed down on letting the two former pro players remain on his team rather than picking a fight with the conference.

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"The SEC and its member universities have the right to establish, through agreed-upon governance procedures, the rules under which they voluntarily compete and to expect those rules to be followed," the SEC said in a statement on Sept. 8. "A commitment to those rules, and to the core principles of the Southeastern Conference, is an essential element of SEC membership."

Related: The SEC Has Found a Battle That 'Just Means More,' and Naturally It Involves Lane Kiffin

“LSU has been in the SEC's crosshairs for months,” ESPN reports. “That includes a federal lawsuit that came in the wake of a pair of football players who had verbally committed to play for LSU after spending time in NFL camps — Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris — suing for their eligibility in local court in Baton Rouge.”

It would be easy to think that the lessons from Kiffin’s escapade would have made their way into LSU’s other sports. However, basketball coach Will Wade doubled down.

Atlanta News First explains:

RJ Luis Jr., who briefly trained with two NBA teams and was added to LSU’s roster this week over objections from the NCAA and the Southeastern Conference, scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Tigers’ 79-67 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday night. A Louisiana state district court judge in Baton Rouge made it possible for Luis to play in college again when he issued a temporary injunction against the NCAA and the SEC, which have argued that Luis is ineligible because he chose to leave college to enter the NBA draft, never withdrew from the draft, and briefly was under contract with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics after going undrafted.

If LSU can simply go to court every time it doesn't like an SEC rule, the conference might as well replace its rulebook with a list of suggestions.

LSU President Wade Rousse is obviously playing both sides, claiming that the school will comply with SEC and NCAA rules but also hiding behind the black robe that allowed the team to play Luis. “LSU is committed to compliance with NCAA and SEC rules, but it is equally committed to obeying the orders of Louisiana’s courts,” he said.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wrote an open letter to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey to urge the conference and its schools to consider action against LSU, including potential expulsion. The schools considered a vote to expel LSU before football season, which was part of the reason Kiffin backed down.

“Put simply, LSU is again attempting to benefit from the legal chaos it helped to coordinate and encourage,” Carr wrote. “No one is forcing LSU to do this. It could simply play by the rules like the rest of the Conference, yet it has chosen otherwise.”

“The college sports that we all enjoy are for college athletes only, and the SEC has long taken action to maintain the integrity of those sports,” he continued. “Yet LSU's pattern of destructive behavior continues to undermine the Conference and college athletics as a whole. It cannot and should not be ignored.”

Carr concluded by calling on the conference to address LSU’s “continued contempt for the rules of the SEC.” It echoes a similar letter Carr sent to Sankey in September.

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Nobody is suggesting that LSU should ignore a court order, but the Tigers seem determined to use the courts to get around rules that every SEC member has agreed to follow. At some point, the conference has to decide whether membership comes with obligations or merely a share of the television revenue.

The SEC's slogan is "It Just Means More." If the conference won't stand up for its own rules, SEC membership might not mean much of anything.

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