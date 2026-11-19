When Democrats started drawing up their target list for when they return to power in January, Elon Musk landed near the top of it.

Musk's name keeps coming up among Democrats, who are anxious to investigate him. Ever since he aligned himself with President Donald Trump, they’ve seen him as a target. That’s a bizarre obsession. His companies have helped blind people see, rescued stranded astronauts, and caught boosters and rockets with giant mechanical "chopsticks" in the push toward interplanetary travel.

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Apparently, that makes him a criminal mastermind in the eyes of the Left.

So what crime did he commit? Democrats have no clue, but they want him thrown in jail anyway.

Take Texas House Minority Leader Gene Wu, a Democrat who has floated prosecuting Musk. In a recent NewsNation interview, host Katie Pavlich asked him to name a specific crime, and Wu couldn't name one. When Pavlich asked where he got the idea, Wu said "the news."

Clearly, he watches MS NOW.

Under her questioning, Wu backpedaled from demanding charges to saying Texas needed to investigate whether any crimes existed at all. Of course, that didn't stop him from claiming Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) was "hiding the evidence" of Musk's alleged crimes.

Hiding evidence of what, exactly? Wu couldn't say.

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Then Pavlich raised NYU marketing professor Scott Galloway's comparison of Musk to the Rosenbergs (the couple who were executed for espionage). That's utterly repugnant to any reasonable person. Wu responded by pointing to the conservatives who bought Bud Light cans and then shot them up as a protest against the brand. I guess to Democrats, shooting up beer cans you paid for is in the same category as espionage. Got it.

Texas Rep. Gene Wu says Elon Musk should be prosecuted for “crimes,” then gets his bluff called when Katie Pavlich asks him to name a single one.



Pavlich gave him three chances. He had nothing.



PAVLICH: “Can you give us some of the examples of [...] what you think that those… https://t.co/ulvAUxBqjm — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 18, 2026

The key takeaway from the exchange: Wu wanted Musk behind bars without having an actual crime.

And Musk noticed.

On Wednesday, Andrew Ross Sorkin raised the Democrat threats during a call with Musk at The New York Times' DealBook Summit. Sorkin noted that the chairman of the oversight committee had told Musk to "lawyer up," and that President Trump had offered him a pardon if it came to that.

"I don't think I need a pardon, by the way, because I haven't committed any crimes," Musk told Sorkin.

Then he turned his attention to Wu.

"I think even the Texas, the incoming Texas, you know, House Majority Leader, said that I should go to prison. …Then they asked him, but for what crime? And he couldn't name a crime," Musk said. "It was like prison first, crime later."

That's when Musk delivered the comparison that made it land. He likened Wu's approach to that of Lavrentiy Beria, Joseph Stalin's secret police chief.

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"The guy's trying to, you know, channel Beria from, like, Stalin, where it's like, you know, ‘Show me the man, I'll show you the crime,' type of thing," he said. "I'm like, come on, guys, this is a little over the top, you know. But there are definitely a few people grumpy about, you know, my funding in this past election."

Musk then dropped the truth bomb: "Hopefully, in this country, you still need to do an actual crime before you go to prison."

"You know, aspirationally, that should be how it works," he elaborated. "It really needs to be first crime, then prison."

🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk just MIC DROPPED the Democrats planning to launch lawfare against him



"They're trying to channel Beria from Stalin! 'Show me the man, I'll show you the crime!'"



"I don't need a pardon because I haven't committed ANY CRIMES."



"[A Texas Democrat] said I… https://t.co/xHXZOehs24 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2026

Going after the man rather than a crime is not how justice should work. Unfortunately, that's the justice system Democrats have decided they want.

Sadly, it likely makes sense for Musk to accept a pardon anyway, because Democrats have already demonstrated, with their lawfare against Trump, that being innocent offers no protection.

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Preemptively pardoning Musk wouldn't break new ground, either. Joe Biden already created a precedent with preemptive pardons, and Democrats defended many of them. Sadly, this is how badly Democrats have perverted justice in this country.

When an innocent man has to weigh a pardon just to protect himself from the people promising to investigate him, Democrats have turned the justice system into a weapon against their political enemies.

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