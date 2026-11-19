Greetings, and welcome to Thursday, November 19, 2026.

My calendar says it's National Play Monopoly Day, National Carbonated Beverage With Caffeine Day, Have a Bad Day Day, and the Great American Smokeout. Dust off the Monopoly board tonight. Consider it a warm-up for the family arguments at the Thanksgiving table next week. Crack open a cold cola to keep you sharp while you're buying Boardwalk. If someone at the checkout tells you to have a nice day, go ahead and tell them to have a bad one; today, it's practically a courtesy. And if you smoke, take the day off from the habit. Your lungs will thank you, and so will whoever sits across the Monopoly board.

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Today in History:

1794: The United States and Britain sign the Jay Treaty, settling disputes left over from the Revolutionary War.

1863: President Abraham Lincoln delivers the Gettysburg Address at the dedication of the Soldiers' National Cemetery in Pennsylvania.

1959: Ford Motor Co. announces it will discontinue the Edsel, one of the most famous flops in automotive history.

1969: Apollo 12 astronauts Pete Conrad and Alan Bean land on the moon's Ocean of Storms, the second crewed lunar landing.

1969: Brazilian soccer star Pelé scores the 1,000th goal of his career on a penalty kick at Rio de Janeiro's Maracanã Stadium.

1977: Egyptian President Anwar Sadat becomes the first Arab leader to make an official visit to Israel.

1985: President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev meet for the first time, at a summit in Geneva.

1990: Milli Vanilli is stripped of its Grammy for best new artist after admitting the duo never sang on its album.

1998: The House Judiciary Committee opens impeachment hearings against President Bill Clinton.

Birthdays Today include: James A. Garfield, the 20th president of the United States; Billy Sunday, the ballplayer turned fire-and-brimstone evangelist; Tommy Dorsey, big-band trombonist and bandleader; Indira Gandhi, India's first female prime minister; Roy Campanella, Hall of Fame catcher for the Brooklyn Dodgers; Larry King, host of Larry King Live; Ted Turner, founder of CNN; Calvin Klein, fashion designer; Meg Ryan, actress from When Harry Met Sally; and Jodie Foster, actress from The Silence of the Lambs. If today's your birthday, too, happy birthday from all of us here.

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It’s become one of the more widely recognized axioms of this column that this country has two problems: The Democrat party and the establishment Republicans. Of the two, the axiom holds the establishment GOP to be the more treacherous, because at least the Democrats aren’t trying to pass themselves off as Republicans, and certainly not conservatives, as the establishment GOP is.

I’ve written repeatedly on the history of the establishment GOP, most recently here, where I drilled a new hole with my oversized corkscrew in the hindquarters of publications like The Bulwark. And of course, specifically, Bill Kristol. I’ve also suggested that the establishment GOP will use recent events in an attempt to reestablish and rehab itself into something resembling a political power.

So it was no shock to find that one of the establishment critters, Jonah Goldberg, has popped up on the horizon again, trying to do just that. Ed Driscoll over at Instapundit noted it last night. I won’t bother quote-blocking Ed’s post. (Ed has been known to use rather extended quotes to make his points, and I like to keep this daily column a bit shorter where I can.) Instead, I’ll send you to this link to get the feel of it.

It’s not an accident that Goldberg surfaces before the echo of the most recent election has died. I said the RINOs were going to try and reassert themselves, and here comes Goldberg, right on cue.

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Consider what he’s been up to. In the two weeks since the votes were counted, Goldberg has been filing at a pace that would make a wire-service stringer blush. The Friday after the election, his G-File ran under the headline “I Was Right About the New Right,” subhead: “The GOP got the drubbing it deserved.” Next came “The New Right Can’t Run Away From Trump,” which accuses Oren Cass of blaming the Reaganites for problems the populists made themselves. (Intentionally forgetting, of course, that Reagan himself was largely a populist, which is why the establishment spent most of the next four decades trying to expunge him from the party memory).

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Then a piece telling conservatives the midterms carry a silver lining because red-state Democrats won by running to the right. And yesterday came the main event: “Why I Squabbled With The Bulwark.”

Look at the order. "I told you so." Second, "it’s the populists’ fault." Third, "here’s the lesson the party should take." Fourth, some careful distance from the people who embarrassed the Never Trump brand.

I'm getting tired of pretending I don't notice the pattern, so I'm just going to say this out loud: That isn’t a man processing an election defeat. That’s a squish, trying desperately to reposition himself as a conservative while adopting none of the character traits of an actual conservative.

The squabble between Goldberg and The Bulwark, et al., itself is instructive. It started when Bulwark publisher Sarah Longwell told a Democrat gathering in Colorado, “We’re just kind of libs, just like the rest of you.” Credit where due: Goldberg called that spin. He pointed out that the outfit founded to preserve conservatism saw Bill Kristol, once a pro-life Republican, backing Kamala Harris, and backing Zohran Mamdani over Andrew Cuomo for good measure. Regular readers will recognize this as the point I made on October 29, when I called The Bulwark “a Democratic outlet with a Rolodex full of ex-GOP staffers.” Sam Stein’s own subscription pitch all but said so.

So why does Goldberg care now? Because the Bulwark crowd said the quiet part out loud. That’s a problem for anyone hoping to sell the old establishment as the “adult” option once Trump is gone. He sees the Never Trump brand as damaged and is building a firewall between the faction that openly went over to the Democrats and the faction that hopes to be invited back to the table. He wants to be the "respectable" one. He's assessed the damage more or less correctly, but he's also beginning to understand the wall between himself and the Bulwark crowd to be vanishingly thin.

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How do I know? Well, look at what he concedes along the way. He says he largely agrees (incorrectly) with The Bulwark about the danger Trump poses. He says he isn’t particularly proud to be a Republican and votes for the party mostly because that’s where conservatives happen to live. Fine. Almost honest, even. Almost. But it means the difference between Goldberg and Kristol was never where they stood on the man Republican voters nominated three times. It’s only how far each was willing to walk once he got there. Kristol walked all the way to the Democrats. Goldberg stopped at the edge of the parking lot, and he would now like credit for not getting in the car.

We’ve seen this movie before. The establishment never accepted Reagan, either. See, Reagan didn't simply win elections; he changed what the Republican Party was supposed to stand for. The establishment spent years trying to erase that change, rather than embrace it. George H.W. Bush dismissed Reagan’s agenda as “voodoo economics” in the 1980 primaries, rode Reagan’s coattails into the White House, and then, in 1990, cut the budget deal that broke his “Read my lips: no new taxes” pledge. The voters remembered in 1992. After that came Dole, McCain, and Romney. Every time, the pitch was the same: The grownups are back in charge. Every time, a large part of the base stayed home. (I went through that whole sorry history in “The Usual Suspects”.)

That’s why the timing matters. The window for a rehab job is right now, while the party is licking its wounds and before the 2028 field takes shape. Donors are asking what went wrong. Cable bookers want a “reasonable conservative” who will tell the audience the problem was Trump. And the voters who keep choosing him. Whoever gets to define the loss gets to define what comes next. Goldberg knows that, and so does everyone else in the establishment who has been waiting out the populists the way they once tried to wait out Reagan. He wants to be the left's favorite Republican in much the same way John McCain was. Lots of money in those TV appearances, ya know.

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So here’s a reminder for those of us who actually vote in Republican primaries. When someone who has spent a decade explaining why the voters were wrong shows up to explain what the voters really meant, check your wallet. The establishment’s strategy has always been patience. Ours has to be memory.

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Thought for the day: On this date in 1863, Lincoln gave the Gettysburg Address. He spoke for about two minutes and told the crowd, “The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here.” He was wrong about that. You see, the words that last are rarely the ones written for the purpose of being remembered. They’re the ones written because something needed saying.

VIP members: Your thoughts, please. Your voice matters.

Take care of yourselves today, Gang. I'll see you here tomorrow.

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