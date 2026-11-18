Nigeria has known about the Ima natural gas field since 1973. Nobody committed money to produce it until Sept. 23, 2026, when Nigerian oil company Amni International and French multinational TotalEnergies signed the final investment decision in Abuja, the country’s capital.

Advertisement

Fifty-three years separate discovery from development. In that time, Nigeria became home to the largest population without access to energy. The World Bank’s latest tracking report found 86.8 million Nigerians without electricity in 2023, more than in any other country.

It is also estimated that unreliable power drains about $29 billion a year from Nigerian businesses. If you run a business in Onitsha or a welding shop in Kaduna, you know the drill: Buy expensive diesel to run a generator and pass the bill to customers.

The Ima project will now aim to tackle that energy poverty. Beginning in two years, a single platform will send 350 million cubic feet a day through a 14-mile pipeline to a producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The field holds 1.28 trillion cubic feet of confirmed reserves and a $1 billion price tag. Nigerian lenders arranged 77% of the financing. No climate fund in Paris lifted a finger.

In fact, Europe is doing its best to stifle oil and gas development in developing countries.

In 2017, the World Bank cut off upstream oil and gas financing to meet Paris Agreement targets. As of January 2027, EU methane regulations will require importers to prove their gas meets European measurement, reporting, and verification rules. In June, Nigeria joined the United States, Qatar, and Algeria in warning Brussels that most exporters cannot satisfy those requirements on the prescribed timeline. Wood Mackenzie estimated that nearly half of the EU’s current gas imports would fail to comply.

Europe built its factories on coal, then on North Sea and Russian gas. It now demands that an African country meet a reporting standard that Brussels took years to draft and has already softened by delaying penalties to 2030. The climate lobby spent years arguing that African gas served the world best as an unburned entry on a carbon ledger. That doctrine delivered darkness, debt, and canceled loans. It delivered no measurable cooling from a country whose people barely use power to begin with.

Nigeria does not have the luxury to waste time on intimidating climate politics from Brussels anymore. Nigeria’s share of global LNG has slipped from 6% to 5% and could sink to 2%. Australia ships 88 million metric tons of LNG a year from natural gas reserves of 120 trillion cubic feet. Nigeria holds 215 trillion cubic feet of gas and ships just 22 million metric tons of LNG. That gap is the price of a decade spent apologizing for gas.

Petroleum Minister of State Heineken Lokpobiri has dismissed the climate transition talk as mere rhetoric and declared, “We will never stop the production of fossil fuel in Nigeria.” He had also accurately predicted that Donald Trump’s return would slow what he called the “hypocritical” global transition.

Again, at COP30 in Belém in November 2025, Nigeria stood with China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Russia in rejecting a roadmap to phase out fossil fuels. In 2026, at the first Fossil Fuel Transition Summit in Santa Marta, Colombia, Nigerian ministers refused again to accept a phase-out. Gas Minister Ekperikpe Ekpo put the doctrine in five words at the ADIPEC global energy conference: For Nigeria, gas is central to everything.

Advertisement

More recently, Ekpo signed an open letter alongside U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and the energy ministers of Qatar and Algeria, warning Brussels that most exporters cannot meet the EU methane regulations.

So, the burden of proof has shifted. If you still believe Nigeria should leave proven gas offshore, explain what you offer the 86.8 million Nigerians living without power in its place. Explain why Europe may import LNG during a supply crisis while Nigeria must justify producing it.

Nigerian leadership should route more gas to power plants, fertilizer production, and cooking gas. Nigeria has spent too long asking permission from people who never had to live in the dark.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.