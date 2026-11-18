Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Eztercqwyn was confident that his "Braunschweiger Nachos Deluxe" would become a tradition at the cul de sac's Black Friday recovery brunch.

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Welcome to Outagepalooza 2026, ladies and gentlemen.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) screwed up college football last weekend, blaming old duct tape and rubberbands or something for the problems. Microsoft experienced an outage hiccup for a couple of days that wrought havoc with hundreds of millions of people all over this fine planet. Not to be outdone, Microsoft's OG rival Apple went through an outage of its own on Tuesday, which my friend and colleague Ward Clark wrote about over at RedState.

Mixed in with all of that were outages at several major banks and United Airlines.

The unified message from the powers that be has pretty much been, "Nothing to see here...move along." We are being reassured that these incidents are all unrelated and that no cyberattack tomfoolery is under way. Amid all of those reassurances, things got even weirder. This is from my friend John Sexton over at our sister site HotAir:

United said this was an internal problem, not a cyberattack. But as I pointed out, there seem to have been an unusual number of those lately. We had the ground stop last Friday of all flights. There was a problem at JP Morgan Chase which they described as a "software bug." And there was the Microsoft Exchange outage last week as well. In every case the companies said there was no evidence of a cyberattack. Today, CNN reports on a new outage at the NSA. This one involves a system that handles classified information.

I find it quite disconcerting that the agency I count on to spy on me was experiencing tech problems. Can't we count on anything anymore?

My friend Bridget Phetasy summed up the madness very well:

The people who read everybody's email can't read their own email. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) November 17, 2026

Even though President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Secretary of State Rubio have been leading the chorus of voices that claim these are all unrelated, my skepticism often ratchets up when too many people are telling me everything is all right. When Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin entered the chat, my side eye grew stronger. Matt covered that yesterday:

Mullin suggested artificial intelligence could be the culprit behind the whole string of outages. He said a source in the tech industry, whom he confirmed was not Elon Musk, pointed to brand-new AI running on outdated systems, though he used President Donald Trump's preferred term for the technology, "SI," short for "super intelligence." "I believe it's SI, because these programs aren't designed to work as fast as SI is," Mullin said, quoting his source.

Longtime Morning Briefing readers are familiar with my disdain for unnamed sources. That doesn't change when it is people on ours side of the aisle who aren't doing the naming. There's also the fact that AI is the go-to excuse these days. It's replaced social media as the thing that people like to cite as the source of all the world's ills.

Perhaps we truly are merely experiencing an unprecedented coincidental run of tech failures in a short period of time. I don't believe in coincidences any more than I do in the Tooth Fairy or free health care, though. At least Mullin offered an explanation that tied everything together, even if it was only based on, "Well, I talked to this one dude..."

After the last six years, it's nigh on impossible to avoid defaulting to conspiracy theories and/or assuming the worse. Sometimes it seems as if the universe is throwing one head fake after another at us.

Something is amiss, that much is clear. Until we know more for sure, I'm going to do what I always do in situations like this: blame Barack Obama.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

As promised, the Mailbag is back. Eric H. kicks it off today:

Mr Kruiser, Two weeks ago you posted my email in the Mailbag of Magnificence; I was sitting in pre-op when I saw it. Thanks for the major dopamine hit before surgery. The “affordability crisis” is a psy-op. Most cars have a 14 gallon gas tank. Even if prices shot up a buck a gallon, I’m only looking at $14 more for a fill up. $28-$42 a month - I spend more than that on Dr Pepper at the office. Groceries are the same. Speaking of Dr Pepper, if I get squeamish about plopping down a ten spot for a 12 pack, I can grab the generic Dr B for half the price. Or if I’m really in a crisis, you know, drink water. Spare me the theatrics. You’re still the best, MB still the must read every day!

You know what this country really can't afford? An extended period of time with the Democrats holding any of the reins of power. The only grocery-related thing I've complained about is the price of beef. I've dealt with that by falling even more in love with hamburgers. Honestly, I've always preferred burgers to steaks anyway. I ain't fancy. I am so glad I could be of help before your surgery, I've always thought of myself as a healer. Thanks for being here every day!

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This is from B.L. in San Diego:

Hi, Re: https://pjmedia.com/ stephen-kruiser/2026/11/17/ the-morning-briefing-gosh- wonder-why-mamdani-wants-the- counterterrorism-cops-gone- n4959407 You should have written Allahu Quackbar. Cheers,

Brilliant. I have the greatest readers. While I am grateful for that, I am also professionally obligated to spend the rest of the week being annoyed with myself for not thinking of it.

FOTB Paul S. writes:

Hey Kruiser Bro Reflecting on the Midterms I decided that the voting public have went from Low Information Voters (credit to Rush Limbaugh) to NO INFORMATION VOTERS! OMG gas prices, food prices OMG! I'm voting for democrats! They'll save us!!!

Oh, they have plenty of information. They're just getting it from HuffPo, The New York Times, and Facebook memes, so it's all wrong. The immortal words of Ronald Reagan apply more now than ever: "...they know so much that isn't so."

Our good friend Sheryl V-R weighs in with this:

A miscellany..... - I learn so much from the research paths these briefing bits kick off: have some ruffles with those flourishes but don't claim too much rank - might want to hold it to a threesome - Bush babies: seriously, I want to spend eternity on the divine Design Desk for Mammals - all things otter & marsupial related - squee! - 42 likely isn't the final answer for Elon. I think it's Cuba. Atlantic beaches for launch, probably he can buy every remaining government functionary there and reform them as he did X, and he just needs his buddy Marco to understand the non- extradition conditions with the US will remain in place. Have a good end of week.

I never tire of watching otters do any otter-related things. If I were an animator and wanted to anthropomorphize animals for a movie, it would be all otters. Also, "otter" is a fun word. I really like your Cuba idea for Musk. When President Trump is out of office, I hope he and Elon do a deal to buy Greenland. I hope you have a good end of the week as well!

Official Briefing Pen Pal Sharon is positively Hemingwayesque with this one:

New York started 'spreading the blues' when Mamdani was picked to ruin the city! The 'Apple' can't delay, must keep the commies away! Time is '29! Start spreading the news - DJT for NYC!!

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I'm impressed by the mad wordplay skills there. Really. Honestly, I've been worried about New York ever since they reelected de Blasio. Not only is he a commie, but he's an even bigger moron than most commies are. That reelection felt like the city was giving up.

That's it for today. Thanks to all who keep writing in!

Everything Isn't Awful

Little helper.. 😊 https://t.co/Jopx6FhZv8 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 17, 2026

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

There's a lot going on with the colors in this painting. I'd love to see it up close.

Van Gogh used repetition not as habit but devotion—wheatfields, trees, skies—the same subjects prayed through in different colors. #artbots #vangogh https://t.co/rQRY9X10LO — Vincent van Gogh (@vangoghartist) November 17, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/15/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2026

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: BBC

New Media: Human Events



PST :

8:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Manila, Philippines

Closed Press



11:05 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Welcome Ceremony with the President of the Republic of the Philippines

Malacanang Palace

Pre-Credentialed Media



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting

Malacanang Palace

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Lunch

Malacanang Palace

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs Manila, Philippines en route Shenzhen, China

Malacanang Palace

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



CST :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Shenzhen, China

Shenzhen, China

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Secondary Print: AP

Radio: NPR

New Media: Human Events



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: FOX Business

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Secondary Print: The Guardian

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Zero Hedge



EST :

5:30 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



CST:

7:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Shenzhen, China

Closed Press



9:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in an APEC Leaders’ Family Photo

Shenzhen International Communications Center

Restricted Pool



9:45 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in an APEC Leaders’ Plenary Session

Shenzhen International Communications Center

Restricted Pool



12:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China

Kylin Villa

Restricted Pool



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Trilateral Meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China and the President of the Russian Federation

Kylin Villa

Restricted Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs Shenzhen, China en route the White House

Kylin Villa

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EST :

THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press



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