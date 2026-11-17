By mid-December, federal regulators expect to decide whether an American subsidiary of The Metals Company has made a strong enough case to move its Pacific seabed mining proposal into environmental review. The company disclosed the new timetable in a November 12 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had previously expected to decide by the end of October. The decision is about certifying an application for an exploration license and commercial recovery permit.

In April 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing NOAA to speed up seabed mining reviews in international waters. In January, NOAA changed its rules to let eligible companies apply for both an exploration license and a commercial recovery permit in one filing.

It makes sense to review the two together when the agency can see the full plan up front. Getting that plan through the review requires evidence that the company can pay for the work and has the equipment and expertise to do it.

In August, NOAA said the application contained enough information for the agency to proceed. Public comments closed October 19. NOAA will use those comments to decide whether to certify the application. If it does, the agency says it would prepare an environmental impact statement and take more public comments.

I’d like that review to spell out how the equipment could disturb the seabed, what the company would have to measure, and what would prompt NOAA to order a pause if the project eventually gets a permit.

A November 17 stock promotion put a $16 trillion figure on the opportunity. The number comes from a 2019 estimate for metals spread across a vast Pacific region between Hawaii and Mexico. The application covers one area within that region.

From Breitbart News:

Why Trump Has to Move Now Two clocks are ticking. The first is in Washington. With the Democrats sweeping the midterms, McCall believes Trump has to give The Motherlode the green light before the new Congress is sworn in. The second is at the Pentagon. China controls most of the world’s supply of critical metals, and starting January 1, the U.S. military can no longer buy weapons made with critical materials sourced from China. “America needs a new source of these metals, and it needs one fast,” McCall says. “The Motherlode is the only deposit big enough to break China’s grip.”

Even there, the company must get the metal-bearing nodules off the bottom, haul them ashore, and pay someone to separate the metals. The price of the material in the ground tells you little about the cost of delivering it to a factory.

Here’s why the project is worth pursuing. The International Energy Agency put China’s share of cobalt refining at 78% in 2024. A new supply could give American manufacturers more choices, provided they can get usable metal at an affordable price.

The Metals Company says it’s still working on its commercial collection system and looking to secure existing overseas processing facilities or develop new ones in the United States. The port where the ship unloads matters. So does the plant that turns the cargo into something an American manufacturer can use.

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I want the administration to keep the application moving and explain its December decision. If NOAA certifies it, tell us what the company showed and when the public can expect to see the environmental review. If NOAA needs more information, name it. The company can help by explaining where the first commercial shipment would go, who would process it, and what has to happen before a buyer can sign a contract.

December could tell us whether the project is ready for its next review. The payoff for the country comes when an American manufacturer can order the material, price it, and count on the next shipment.

I’d measure the fast track by how much closer it brings us to that day.

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