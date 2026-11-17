When Ahmed Moor sat down with Fox News host Martha MacCallum on Monday, she asked him one simple question, and he spent the entire interview refusing to answer it.

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Moor is a Palestinian-American writer and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America who has launched a primary bid against Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.). Fetterman has said Moor is very pro-Hamas, so MacCallum gave him the chance to set the record straight.

This shouldn't have been difficult. Anyone asking voters for a seat in the U.S. Senate should be able to say he opposes a terrorist organization without a second thought.

Right?

"John Fetterman, who you may run against, says that you are very pro-Hamas. Is he correct?" MacCallum asked.

"Look, John Fetterman's story's over," Moor said. "The main story today is the Democratic mandate."

That was the first dodge.

MacCallum told him she was asking a question and pressed again. Moor repeated it back to her and then reached for his talking points.

"Am I pro-Hamas? I'd like to see equal rights in Palestine and Israel. I'm opposed to Israeli apartheid," he answered. "I'd like to see comprehensive sanctions on Israel, in line with legislation that we passed in 1986 targeting apartheid in South Africa."

He then invoked Thomas Jefferson and "All men are created equal" for good measure. Notice the one word he never managed to say: It was "no."

MacCallum tried a third time, and this time she brought the facts. Hamas has been "disastrous for the people of Gaza," she said, pointing out that poverty there already stood at 35% when the group seized power and has since climbed to "60-something percent." Then she asked whether he backs Hamas leadership in Gaza.

"Look, I was born in a refugee camp, practically a concentration camp, in Palestine, in Gaza, in 1984. Hamas didn't exist in 1984," Moor responded.

To be clear, a refugee camp is no concentration camp, and that comparison is false and insulting to history. And whether Hamas existed when Moor was born is irrelevant. It exists now, and it has ruled Gaza for decades. Instead of addressing that, Moor blamed the Israeli occupation, complained that "the Israelis have too much influence in our foreign policy," and accused Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump of dragging the country into war with Iran.

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By now, MacCallum had asked three times and gotten three non-answers. So she made it as plain as possible, reminding Moor that Hamas carried out the October 7 attack on Israel, killed many people, and that it was "a vicious attack." Surely a Senate candidate could condemn a massacre of civilians.

"It's a bad faith question," Moor said.

When MacCallum repeated that it was a vicious attack, he shut the door entirely. "I'm not going to engage with that. I'm going to focus on the American national interest. I think we need an independent foreign policy. Americans on left and right are done with Israel," he said, before adding, "We're done with the tail wagging the dog."

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And there it is. Asked to condemn the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, a man who wants to represent Pennsylvania in the Senate called the question bad faith and refused to engage. Just like Abdul El-Sayed refused to condemn the Muslim Brotherhood, Moor refused to take a side against a terrorist organization.

Fetterman challenger @AhmedMoor refused to say whether or not he is "pro-Hamas."



So, I think we all know this guy supports a terrorist organization. https://t.co/lkfaMgKxl5 — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) November 17, 2026

Here’s the scary part: After El-Sayed's victory in Michigan, there's no reason to believe Moor couldn't win the seat if he knocks off Fetterman in the primary. That would put two pro-terrorist Democrats in the Senate.

Making that even worse is the fact that the party's far-left base would celebrate it.

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