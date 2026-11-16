An Armed Father Saved Lives Last Month. He Wasn’t the Only One.

Last month, an armed civilian made national headlines for taking down a gunman at a Bend, Oregon, elementary school. Although a teacher and three special needs students died, the man’s brave intervention undoubtedly saved many lives. It also underscored a reality that upsets common gun control narratives: the Second Amendment empowers ordinary civilians to protect themselves and others in extraordinary ways.

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Kaylub Giamanco, a 36-year-old carpenter whose two daughters attend the targeted elementary school, was driving home for lunch on October 15 when he found himself in the middle of a parent’s worst nightmare. While passing the school, he saw a teen gunman fire a shotgun at a pickup truck in the parking lot and then enter the building. He called 911, told the dispatcher he was armed, and followed the gunman into the school, where he found him wrestling with a teacher.

Giamanco shot and killed the gunman before he could destroy any more families. Police have also credited the unarmed teacher who grappled with the gunman with saving lives.

This Oregon father certainly demonstrated exceptional courage under remarkable circumstances. Yet his act of armed self-defense is not a rare occurrence. Americans frequently rely on their Second Amendment rights in far more “ordinary” criminal encounters that never make national headlines.

A 2013 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that between 500,000 and several million defensive gun uses occur every year in the United States. A 2021 national survey conducted by a Georgetown professor concluded that Americans used their firearms to defend themselves around 1.67 million times a year—data further substantiated by a 2026 follow-up survey.

Related: The Second Amendment Applies to People Who Can’t Spare $2,100

Here are some of the other armed citizens who defended themselves and others last month, but whose stories you likely didn’t see on the nightly news:

Oct. 1, Valdosta, Ga. — When a man began violently assaulting his girlfriend and her teenage daughter inside a Dollar General, an armed customer intervened, allowing the victims to flee. The man then attacked the armed customer, who shot him in self-defense. A second customer helped restrain the wounded assailant until police arrived. Authorities credited the armed customer with protecting the victims from further injury.

Oct. 4, Lytle, Texas — A homeowner fatally shot a man who, still covered in blood from a previous stabbing attack, broke into his house and “cornered” him in his bedroom. Neither the homeowner nor his wife and children were injured. Police determined that the man lived several doors down and say the incident started when he stabbed a 13-year-old girl while hallucinating. The teen was released from the hospital the next day.

Oct. 5, Macclenny, Fla. — Local officials believe a 77-year-old woman who fatally shot a man in the parking lot of a veterinary hospital acted in self-defense. The elderly victim regularly volunteered to feed community cats at local businesses and was making her “rounds” when the man tried to force her into a vehicle during a robbery or kidnapping attempt.

Oct. 6, Lynnwood, Wash. — Multiple masked suspects tried to rob a jewelry store by ramming a pickup truck through the glass storefront, then rushing inside through the opening as terrified employees ran for cover. One suspect even appeared to wield an axe. The would-be robbers fled empty-handed, however, when the store’s owner grabbed a gun and shot at them. Police are still searching for suspects.

Oct. 9, Fresno, Calif. — An elderly homeowner discovered an intoxicated man (who, unbeknownst to him, was an off-duty ICE agent) sleeping on his front lawn at 3:19 a.m. and asked him to leave. The agent grew agitated and allegedly assaulted the elderly man, as well as his daughter when she intervened. Fearing for their safety, the father drew his legally owned gun and shot the agent once in self-defense. The daughter's boyfriend, an off-duty police officer, helped restrain the wounded agent, who now faces felony assault charges.

Oct. 13, West Jefferson, N.C. — Hours after police escorted a woman safely out of a domestic dispute with her husband, the man tracked down the woman’s Airbnb rental and kicked in the door. She shot and wounded him. The local sheriff told reporters that he “will always stand behind the right of lawful self-defense” and “no one should have to fear for their safety inside their own home.” The husband faces charges for first-degree burglary and assault on a female.

Oct. 14, Memphis, Tenn. — A man and his girlfriend returned home late at night only to be shot at by the woman’s ex-boyfriend, who’d broken into the house after allegedly stalking the woman for weeks. The man returned fire, striking the gunman multiple times. The ex-boyfriend now faces charges including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Oct. 18, Minden, La. — A homeowner fatally shot a man who broke into his residence during a crime spree that started with a “domestic disturbance.” Authorities say the man first assaulted a woman inside a vehicle before crashing and fleeing the scene. He then vandalized two vehicles at a nearby residence before cutting through a window screen with a pocketknife to enter the home, where he was shot while still holding the knife. The local sheriff emphasized that the homeowner acted to protect himself and other residents.

Oct. 23, Spindale, N.C. — Police say a local business owner fatally shot a man who’d been harassing and intimidating women at a shopping plaza. The man allegedly began approaching women arriving for a Zumba class, acting irrationally, and trying to enter their cars, prompting numerous 911 calls and leading one woman to text other class members for an escort inside. The business owner confronted the man and told him to leave. He briefly walked away but returned “yelling and screaming,” lunged at the owner, and tried to strike him before the owner drew a gun and shot him.

Oct. 27, Miramar, Fla. — An armed homeowner confronted a masked man breaking into cars at 3:30 a.m. and detained him at gunpoint until police arrived. The suspected thief was charged with burglary, possessing a firearm as a felon, and grand theft, among other offenses.

Oct. 29, Houston, Texas — In the middle of the night, while his girlfriend and their one-year-old child slept in another room, an apartment resident realized a man dressed in a Halloween costume was trying to open his door. Neither the resident nor his girlfriend recognized the man, so he armed himself with an AR-15 rifle before opening the door. The resident shot and critically injured the man after he tried to push his way inside.

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Kaylub Giamanco’s decision to risk his life to protect others deserves recognition. He was an ordinary man who demonstrated the extraordinary importance of the right to keep and bear arms. And while his story received national attention, we can’t forget the other nameless heroes who never made headlines, but whose armed self-defense made all the difference in their own immediate world.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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