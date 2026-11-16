The Murdochs Are Buying the Democratic Party — and The Bulwark’s Ideological Con Game

With all due respect to William of Ockham and his well-hyped razor, Don Ohlmeyer — an ex-NBC TV executive — had an observation that cuts far closer to the truth: “The answer to all your questions is money.”

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And in today’s age of clunky conspiracy theories, misinformation, and podcasters “Just asking questions,” the Ohlmeyer Observation ought to be our default political thesis. Its accuracy is uncanny.

Take, for instance, The Bulwark — the journal of Never Trump acolytes who were so committed to conservative values and ideological purity that supporting a right-leaning populist like Donald flippin’ Trump was unthinkable! Because, unlike us, they were TRUE conservatives!

At least, that’s what they claimed at the time.

“Our mission is to be smart, conservative, non-tribal and to say out loud what too many conservatives only say in private,” editor-in-chief Charles Sykes told the Washington Post, explaining The Bulwark’s purpose. And on The Bulwark’s original “About Us” section, the site quoted Ronald Reagan and William F. Buckley, pledging: “As much of the Right descends into sophism and trollery, we will be a forum for rational, principled, fact-based conservative commentary.”

Because, unlike the money-grubbing grifters and soulless ghouls in the MAGA movement, The Bulwark wasn’t here to make a quick buck. Nay, Bulwark writers were driven by their undying commitment to true conservative principles!

Sykes even told the WaPo, “One of our core missions will be to call out the grifters and trolls who’ve done so much to corrupt conservatism.”

Which is why it raised an eyebrow (or two) when The Bulwark’s publisher, Sarah Longwell, declared herself a “lib” — and lifelong conservatives formally switched sides:

The Bulwark's Sarah Longwell at Democrat conference: "You may know us, we're the Never Trumpers. At least we were ten years ago. Now we're just kind of libs just like the rest of you." Yes, we know. https://t.co/ikdUQdUyHU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 12, 2026

I like Sarah’s line: We’re “just libs.” What that means to me is we try to defend, improve, & strengthen liberal democracy. We agree at times w/progressives or centrists, populists or technocrats. But we try (not always successfully!) to keep the larger cause centrally in view. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 14, 2026

“We” The Bulwark bills itself as a conservative entity. It’s not- of course. It’s @SarahLongwell25 and friends doing the Lincoln Project 2.0. Not for the betterment of the country, but for profit. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 13, 2026

It’s weird, isn’t it? I mean, how could you let your hatred for one orange-hued man completely flip your most-cherished political beliefs?

“The answer to all your questions is money.”

Give The Bulwark credit: The founders identified an opportunity in the marketplace — and bravo, it looks like they’ve hit paydirt.

The Murdoch billions behind the Dems’ centrist turn. James and Kathryn Murdoch have put about $30M into candidates like Shapiro and Buttigieg, bought New York Magazine and Vox, and are sniffing around Pod Save America. Rupert would recognize the strategy, if not the politics. 🧵👇 More from @POLITICOMag: https://t.co/QgbTzUVdXh — POLITICO (@politico) November 16, 2026

After all, if your brand is exclusively defined by your opposition to Trump, the sun is setting on your relevance: In two short years, he’ll be out of office.

What then?

A clever publisher will pivot ahead of time, planting a flag for a new mission and purpose.

Even if it means you abandon your “rational, principled, fact-based conservatism.” Which is why the same Never Trumpers who would’ve enthusiastically supported Marco Rubio in 2016 are now launching a “Never Rubio” movement:

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"I say this as someone who would dearly love to see the GOP turn away from Trump and MAGA. But Rubio is not the vehicle. He may not have personally bitten the heads off the chickens, but he enjoyed the meal." https://t.co/r04bjlSkFZ — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) November 12, 2026

But that’s okay because this pivot has repositioned The Bulwark as one of the leading voices of the liberal middle. And that’s uber-valuable real estate — I’m talkin’ Boardwalk and Park Place, baby! — because it appeals to every rich liberal donor.

There’s a civil war brewing in the Democratic Party: Right now, the DSA insurgency is threatening a hostile takeover of Team Blue, and the DSA is hair-trigger hostile to billionaires, capitalism, private property, and the elite 1%. In the DSA’s eyes, they’re every bit the enemy as Trump.

Limousine liberals hate Trump and desperately want the Democrats to prevail — but they also know that if the DSA ever wrests control of the DNC, their money, wealth, businesses, and stock portfolio will all be “redistributed.” Sure, the DSA is a useful ally in November, but for self-preservation reasons, we can’t let ‘em win the Democratic Party civil war!

“The answer to all your questions is money.”

And now billionaire James Murdoch — the youngest son of Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch — has opened his wallet, Hoovering up “centrist” Democratic-aligned media properties. Along with his wife, Kathryn Murdoch, they’ve been on a multimillion-dollar spending spree.

The Bulwark seems to have caught his attention.

From Politico:

[A]s they grew increasingly disillusioned with the family-run conservative media empire in which they uneasily existed, James and Kathryn Murdoch have emerged as an unlikely force on the American left. The couple wears their money quietly — a farm in Connecticut, a 450-acre retreat on British Columbia’s coast reachable only by boat or float plane — but their political impact is becoming unmistakable. Armed with $3 billion from sales of their stakes in News Corporation, 21st Century Fox and the Murdoch family trust, they have become revered among some Democratic operatives as “the good Murdochs” and reviled by others as a potentially corrupting force within the party. Through their Lupa Systems investment firm and their Quadrivium Foundation, the couple has begun to assemble a portfolio of influential media investments united above all by a shared ambition to shape public debate, taking an increasingly direct role in the properties. They now own the cosmopolitan liberal New York Magazine and the earnestly technocratic Vox while backing the science site Climate Central. They recently explored acquiring Crooked Media, which includes the podcast Pod Save America, according to two people familiar with the discussions, and now have a close business relationship with the centrist Bulwark. At the same time, the couple has become significant donors to Democratic candidates and causes, giving more than $30 million in federally reported political contributions since 2020, on top of more than $111 million their foundation has disbursed to climate, voting and other nonprofit groups from 2020 through 2024, according to IRS records.

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Rupert Murdoch had a multi-decade run as the most important, most influential media mogul in the Republican Party. Until about 2020, Fox News was the de facto GOP public square: Murdoch’s money and spotlight could turn a no-name politician into a superstar, push favored issues to the forefront, and shape the national agenda. His influence was undeniable.

James and Kathryn Murdoch are following the same playbook — but on the other side of the aisle.

They call their philosophy “radical centrism”:

James and Kathryn Murdoch’s choice in candidates, causes and media represents a self-conscious dedication to a political and cultural future in which government is made to function and its leaders rewarded for solving problems rather than for performing outrage. The Murdochs call it “radical centrism,” although the radical part is mostly the scale of the spending. It has funded efforts to open primaries, implement ranked choice voting and redistricting reform, all on the theory that polarization is a plumbing problem and better rules will produce better politicians. Skeptics in both parties see rich donors engineering a temperamentally moderate, pro-business politics more to their liking and calling the result neutral.

It’s a fascinating gamble because the media ecosystem ain’t what it was when Big Daddy Rupert was building NewsCorp in the 1980s and 1990s. Today, everything has splintered; instead of a monoculture, we have (algorithm-enforced) echo chambers.

And these echo chambers are everywhere.

The Bulwark is just one of ‘em. So are Pod Save America, Vox, Climate Central, and New York Magazine. None has a monopoly.

So is it even possible to Hoover up enough “radical centrist” media properties to defeat the DSA?

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Probably not, since these echo chambers don’t reach nonmembers. No matter what the Murdochs do, the most likely outcome is that the DSA will continue to control the grassroots — moderate Dems will continue to be primaried — and even when moderates win in states like Kansas, the DSA will continue to use the Democratic majority for its own purposes.

Because they’re revolutionaries — and revolutionaries aren’t satisfied with half-measures.

But on the other hand, a “radical centrist” media empire could reach wealthy liberals, serve as their proxies, and help ex-conservatives draw a nice fat paycheck in a post-Trump world. Provided, of course, that they disavow conservatism and embrace liberalism.

(Even if it’s “radical centrist” liberalism.)

‘Cause like I said, that’s now uber-valuable, high-priced real estate: There’s a civil war brewing! The DSA is coming for ALL our wallets! Including (gasp) the wallets of rich, big-hearted liberals!

Don’t they know we’re supposed to be the good guys?!

Fortunately, there are “radical centrist” liberals standing in the way. They’ll make sure those DSA commies keep their grubby paws off our private planes, trust funds, and Grey Poupon. They’ll promote good old-fashioned liberalism — without any of that socialist nonsense.

If you were a Limousine Liberal, wouldn’t you support a movement like that?

Why, I’ll bet you pay handsomely for it. You’d even pay above and beyond the fair market price!

“The answer to all your questions is money.”

The Ohlmeyer Observation explains The Bulwark’s ideological migration to liberalism. It explains why James and Kathryn Murdoch are investing millions in “radical centrist” media properties. And it also foretells what will happen next in the Democratic civil war: One side is investing in people, the other in echo chambers.

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DSA members are motivated by passionate, honest-to-God ideological fervor. It’s not an act or a put-on; this is what they really, truly believe.

Meanwhile, The Bulwark is motivated by paychecks and self-preservation. The same could be said for the Limousine Liberals funding their so-called journalism: Instead of passion, it’s a movement built on fear.

The two are not the same. One attracts followers; the other repels them.

It’s not personal. It’s just business.

“We will also report on and chronicle the ongoing political and intellectual struggle for the soul of conservatism,” Sykes told the WaPo in 2019, explaining The Bulwark’s journalistic vision. “We know it’s uphill, but most of us have a thing for lost causes.”

No, they don’t. They care about paychecks, not lost causes.

And fortunately, the Murdoch family — plus other Limousine Liberals — will pay top-dollar for political mercenaries. With the DSA on the march, it’s a seller’s market.

“The answer to all your questions is money.”

Occam’s razor missed a spot. Left behind too much stubble.

The Ohlmeyer Observation is way better.

One Last Thing: We lost the midterms, but our fight continues. Our fight ALWAYS continues. And in many ways, our real fight is just beginning: The radical left has never been so emboldened — or their goals so ambitious.

We need your help to fight back!

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