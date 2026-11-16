The Democrats Have a Dirty Secret About Their Party

When Shannon Bream questioned Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) about the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), he insisted that he isn't worried about a takeover.

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That answer deserves real scrutiny because of who gave it. Van Hollen is challenging Chuck Schumer to lead Senate Democrats, and he wants the majority leader's job when the caucus votes next month. Whoever wins that fight will set the direction of the Democrat Party in the Senate.

Before I continue, let’s consider what the DSA just pulled off.

In the 2026 midterms, six DSA-affiliated candidates won House seats, and more than 100 grabbed state offices. That's a foothold, and it's growing. Van Hollen has already called efforts to keep the group out of his party "insane."

Bream brought up that comment on Fox News Sunday and put the question to him directly.

"You get alarmed when you hear some members of the Democratic Party saying that the DSA needs to be shut out. You called it 'insane,'" Bream said. "So I'll ask you what I ask everyone who has any kind of affinity or welcoming for the DSA: are you okay with getting rid of borders, getting rid of jails? They want to get rid of the Senate, which you're trying to lead at this point, private property, all kinds of things."

"So, to the specifics, no, no, no, and no, just to be clear," Van Hollen claimed. "I think that the conversation needs to include all the voices in the Democratic Party. I don't think people should be shutting out voices. I don't think they should be scared of ideas."

Of course, he rejects those positions on camera. But here's the problem. He still wants to welcome the people pushing them, including activists who would abolish the very chamber he hopes to run.

Bream then cited a Wall Street Journal opinion piece warning that the DSA's newly elected members intend to destroy the party from within. "Are you worried about the threat from within if you welcome them?" she asked.

"I'm not worried about the threat," Van Hollen answered. "I just told you, Shannon, that I disagreed with the first four things that you said they stood with. I'm against them, but I'm not scared to debate… voters elected them in Democratic primaries. My view is that we should listen to the will of the people in terms of who is serving… I don't know why we would be afraid of ideas. We can disagree strongly with ideas, but I think we're all strengthened by debate."

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This is the same "big tent" nonsense Democrats have been pushing for months. A party that refuses to draw a line against open borders, abolishing jails, and seizing private property has already made its choice. They’ll call it "debate,” but that’s just a euphemism for “surrender.”

And Van Hollen has a real shot at winning.

He told CNN on Sunday that several senators Schumer's camp counted as supporters have privately committed to backing him instead. If he's right, the man who calls shutting out socialists "insane" could soon run the Senate.

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"Schumer's team put out a list just the other day of people they said who are voting for Sen. Schumer," Van Hollen said on CNN's State of the Union. "I can tell you that a number of those people on that list have actually committed to voting for me, and the others are very open to the idea of change."

Let's be honest, here. The dirty little secret Democrats don't want you to know about the incoming majority is that their party is about to lurch further left than ever before, and it doesn't matter whether Schumer or Van Hollen leads Senate Democrats. Schumer pushed the "big tent" line all campaign season, and Van Hollen talks about not being scared of ideas. Different slogan, same surrender to the DSA.

The DSA is going to dictate the Democrats' agenda no matter who holds the gavel. Democrat leaders will never admit it, but that's exactly what's happening. Every leader too timid to say no hands the radicals more ground, and the radicals never give it back.

The DSA is the Democrat Party now.

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