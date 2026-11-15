U.S. Attorney Lobs a Tomahawk at Elizabeth Warren’s Anti-Trump Investigations

When Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) started plotting to turn congressional oversight into a weapon against President Donald Trump's associates, U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz promptly put her on notice. On Sunday, Reitz sent Warren a formal demand to preserve every record connected to her planned “investigations.”

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The message was clear: the law is watching her conduct closely, and she won't get to harass Trump's allies without facing accountability.

I love how he mocks Warren's fake claims to Native American heritage. The two-page document is loaded with warpaths, smoke signals, spears, and war cries, and every one of them lands. Warren spent years exploiting the benefits of claiming to be a minority when she couldn’t possibly be any whiter.

You have to admire the craftsmanship.

Reitz built his case entirely from Warren's own words. The letter cites her appearance on CBS's Face the Nation one week after the 2026 midterms, when she bragged about bringing big tech CEOs, Wall Street executives, and giant corporations to heel and warned that they'd "better get ready for some investigations."

"The context sends a strong smoke signal: you intend to target private individuals close to President Trump," Reitz wrote.

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The letter reminded Warren that any probe she launches from the majority needs a legitimate legislative purpose, citing precedent holding that "investigations conducted solely for the personal aggrandizement of the investigators or to 'punish' those investigated are indefensible." Reitz also warned her that failing to preserve relevant communications could bring sanctions and "may carry significant legal consequences." He even gave her a deadline of 6 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 23 to confirm in writing that she'd complied.

@SenWarren is on the warpath to wield her committee gavel like a tomahawk, seeking the scalps of those who associate “too closely” with President Trump.



Congressional investigations can’t be used to punish Americans for exercising their 1A rights.



My first arrow shot: pic.twitter.com/yzbppdfjry — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 15, 2026

The bottom line here is that government officials can’t intimidate Americans for exercising their First Amendment rights. We’ve seen this happen under Joe Biden, when being a Trump supporter put you in the government’s crosshairs. That kind of authoritarianism is looking to make a comeback in January.

Democrats like Elizabeth Warren are looking to weaponize their positions against people who are simply close to President Trump or work with him. This is nothing more than an extension of their political witch-hunt that has gone on for far too long. https://t.co/9iFnlS8GlN — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) November 15, 2026

The Left, of course, is beside itself. Politico legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney cited the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause, which shields lawmakers from executive-branch interference in legitimate legislative work.

The speech/debate clause exists to prevent the executive from using its exclusive prosecutorial power to intimidate/coerce Congress. Safe to say no prosecution could ever be brought that centers on committee chairs investigating too aggressively in the eyes of a U.S. attorney. https://t.co/qZzyUncL3s — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 15, 2026

The problem with Cheney’s claim is that Reitz's letter targets the part of Warren's agenda that has nothing to do with writing laws and everything to do with punishing people for who they associate with. Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett explained last week that Democrats could face prosecution if they cross that line.

"Democrats do have a legitimate oversight duty, but their recent rhetoric and the threats come dangerously close to crossing the legal line into illegitimate and potentially criminal acts under a statute known as deprivation of rights under color of law," Jarrett told Larry Kudlow on Fox News. "Those threats and many others depict an intent, arguably, by the Democrats to harass and intimidate and scare people or discourage them from serving in the White House, the executive agencies, the military, out of fear of being punished. Now that can be illegal and indeed criminal."

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Democrats spent years insisting that nobody is above the law, as long as the person in question was Donald Trump or anyone near him. Now that someone is holding them to the same standard, they've conveniently concluded that they have constitutional protections that make them above the law, just no one else.

That tells you everything you need to know about how seriously they ever meant it.

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