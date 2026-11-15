IRGC Commander Rejects Denuclearization, Threatens U.S. Bases

Only a few weeks after Iranian operatives linked to more than a dozen terrorist attacks in the West attempted to strike a UK base that Americans use, a top Iranian commander is threatening more of the same and flatly rejecting any denuclearization efforts.

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On November 11, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Mohsen Rezaei, who also serves as secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, went on Iranian state TV and declared that his regime “would not remove a single grain of enriched uranium.” He added that he has already told his “Russian friends” that the Iranians have many uses for this uranium. The IRGC slaughters its own people who protest the regime and also orchestrates global terrorism and military actions.

“We are working on nuclear-powered ships and submarines,” Rezaei said, adding a “Small Modular Reactor” as a third example.

Rezaei also made clear that he thinks the recent elections in Israel and America have ended the ability of Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump to continue the Iran operation. Notably, Trump and Netanyahu have accused Iran and Qatar, respectively, of meddling in both elections to boost leftists and jihadis.

Rezaei threatened, “If the Americans make the mistake of attacking us, we will not make do with attacking the close military bases. Rather, we will attack all the close bases, as well as the American bases far away… We may attack some islands that they think are out of range of our missiles. We may also attack several U.S. military bases in European countries, if airplanes take off from them to bomb Iran.” This sounds like bluster until you realize that the Iranians almost succeeded in attacking the RAF Fairford airbase in the UK, and that UK authorities promptly released several of the suspects.

#ICYMI: IRGC General Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: Not a Single Grain of Enriched Uranium Will Be Removed from Iran; If America Attacks Again, We Will Target U.S. Bases in Europe https://t.co/TYtvpHoqFm — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 14, 2026

For Our VIPs: Will Iran Terrorism on Americans in UK Continue Due to These UK Actions?

As President Donald Trump rightly observed after the election when he told Vice President JD Vance to focus on domestic issues, the time for an Iran deal is long past. In fact, it passed about 47 years ago. The current Iranian regime has been at war with America on and off for nearly half a century, and it has made “death to America” and endless jihad against the “great Satan” its primary goal. That has not changed, and multiple Tehran officials are now confident enough to start openly discussing nuclear weapons. Multiple administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, have had to move to more secure locations because of coordinated Iranian assassination attempts.

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If Trump solves one massive national security issue before he leaves office, I think he and Israel should make it the Iranian regime. The mullahs have been killing our men, infiltrating our country, and attacking our systems for long enough.