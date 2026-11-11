Bessent, Miller Move to Military Base as Iran Regime’s Assassination Effort Intensifies

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent — among others — has had to relocate to a much more secure living location, as he has become a prime assassination target for the genocidal Iranian regime.

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The Tehran terrorists have put out hits on the entire Trump family, and U.S. federal authorities even charged an Iranian operative with possessing a detailed plan to kill Ivanka Trump and her family. The Iranian regime currently has a €50 million (about $55 million) price on Donald Trump‘s head, and federal authorities have identified more than one assassination team in America. One of the Trump officials to draw particular ire recently is Bessent, because he is in charge of the sanctions and economic blockade that are crippling the Iranian economy, even as the mullahs vow never to surrender.

New White House chief of staff Stephen Miller and Secretary of State Marco Rubio also had to find more secure housing, according to Fox News, which put out the following report on November 10:

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has moved to a military base after Iranian threats against his life reached “more than an advanced stage,” a senior administration official tells Fox News Digital. The official says the threats prompted Bessent and his family to make the move. The Treasury Department confirms his relocation and says he will “not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats” as he leads efforts to isolate Iran financially through sanctions and trade restrictions.

Miller has warned the Iranian regime that if the mullahs do not surrender on America’s terms, they will face an apocalyptic punishment.

As I previously reported here, the Iranian Fars News Agency, in a recent state propaganda video, labeled Bessent "Captain Corruptor" and claimed that "if corruption and depravity were superpowers, Scott Bessent, alongside Trump, could be a superhero." Of course, such accusations are particularly and morbidly ironic from a regime continually torturing, imprisoning, and murdering its own people while sabotaging foreign nations and orchestrating a global network of terrorism, but the Iranian regime is nothing if not hypocritical.

Related: Iranian-Linked Terrorists Who Targeted UK Base Indicted in Nearly 20 Attacks

The video goes on to make a series of extreme accusations against Bessent. Since the Iranian ayatollahs are fundamentalist Muslims, they condemn his homosexuality, but then even accuse him of pimping kids to Jeffrey Epstein. The video furthermore alleges illegal business practices before accusing Bessent of an "unholy war" on Iran. That wording is significant because jihad means "holy war," so this is a justification for endless jihad on America. "Captain Corruptor has booked himself a first class ticket to Hell and his ride will soon arrive at his door," the video threatens, warning that Bessent and his "husband" John cannot hide from the deadly alleged justice of the "Yahya Movement," which will track them to their homes. A Grim Reaper is shown coming for Bessent.

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Iranian Video Threatens U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and His Husband; Accuses Him of Tax Evasion and “Depravity” in His Private Life; Warns That He Has Booked a “First-Class Ticket to Hell” for Bringing His “Unholy War” to Iran; Threatens to Kill Him in NYC or South Carolina — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 3, 2026

The Iranian regime also recently produced a video threatening to use nuclear weapons. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's X account was practically ecstatic over the Democrat midterm wins. There is zero indication that the ayatollahs have any intention of surrender.

The Great Satan [the US] wants the surrender of the Iranian nation. The slightest inclination toward submission would cause the immense capital acquired through the blessings brought by the blood of our martyrs and the sacrifices of the entire Iranian nation to be lost. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) November 4, 2026

Mr. President, please finish off the Iranian regime once and for all.