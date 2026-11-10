The U.S. Department of Justice has indicted Iranian-backed jihadis linked to numerous terrorist attacks, including the infamous attempt in September on the UK airbase that Americans use for launching strikes on Iran.

Advertisement

The DOJ announced the indictments of three terrorists backed by the genocidal Iranian regime on Tuesday, November 10. Previous reports confirmed that at least one of the plotters had dual citizenship in Iran and the UK and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s military/terrorist organization, orchestrated the plot.

🚨 The individuals were charged with terrorism-related offenses and their involvement in nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks in the U.S. and Europe, including a September 2026 plot at a British Royal Air Force Base in Fairford, United Kingdom, where American armed forces were stationed. — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) November 10, 2026

Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “Anyone who plans a terrorist plot on a military base housing American servicemembers will be prosecuted by the United States government.” British authorities might have wanted to release the terrorists without consequences, but Americans did not accept that. “The defendants listed in the indictment allegedly supported two foreign terrorist organizations, and al-Saadi allegedly coordinated with his co-defendants in the days leading up to the attempted terrorist plot. This Department of Justice will continue dismantling terrorist networks and protecting the American people from terrorist organizations,” Blanche added.

The defendants are Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, who has dual citizenship in Iran and Iraq; Mohsen Mohajeri, an Iranian; and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, an Iraqi. The DOJ charges are for terrorism-related offenses that the three committed while acting in support of Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s IRGC, both of which are designated foreign terrorist organizations. The three terrorists are connected to more than a dozen attacks across Europe and the United States, with the RAF Fairford base plot being just one. The DOJ noted that they specifically targeted Jewish organizations and American servicemen.

FBI Director Kash Patel said, “According to the indictment, one of the subjects is behind bars awaiting trial yet he allegedly sent coded messages to assist in future acts of violence.”

For Our VIPs: Imam Lets the Truth Slip, Says Texas Blue Flip Allows Muslims to ‘Take Over’

UK officials — who only caught the plotters because a local farmer was more responsible than they were — tried to hide the identities of the terrorist plotters at the RAF Fairford base and released them as quickly as possible after arresting them. Because in the UK, an anti-woke celebrity like Russell Brand can get 10 years in prison for alleged sexual crimes from decades ago, but serial Muslim terrorists and gang rapists are allowed to roam the streets with official protection of their identities.

Advertisement

Not-So-Great Britain’s leaders are suicidal buffoons. Their arrests and sentences are based on the religious affiliation and skin color of the perpetrators. Henry Nowak is unavailable for comment.