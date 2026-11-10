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BREAKING: House Blocks Effort to Impeach Hegseth

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 10, 2026 6:45 PM
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BREAKING: House Blocks Effort to Impeach Hegseth
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein


For once, a blatantly biased effort to take out a member of the Trump administration was dead on arrival.

Technically, the attempted impeachment of our great Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was not simply “partisan,” because outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) filed the articles of impeachment. But Massie hates Donald Trump and Hegseth as much as the Democrats do. He is bitter against them for the fact that he lost his election after fixating on nothing but hating Israel, so the attempted impeachment was most certainly biased. It is very telling that Democrats and weak Republicans alike are ganging up on Hegseth, because he has been one of the most aggressive, competent, and fearless Trump appointees. That is why it is such good news that the impeachment effort failed. We will see plenty of this garbage from Democrats once they take control of Congress.

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From Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin:

Melugin added, “By referring it to the still GOP controlled committee, it will go nowhere. But you can expect this to get revisited once Dems take control of the House.” That’s what’s so depressing about the Democrat takeover of both the House and Senate. All they plan to do for the first few weeks is impeach and convict people.

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Hegseth responded to the looming impeachment vote on Tuesday by holding a press conference in which, figuratively speaking, he came out with flamethrowers and grenades. He offered no apology for taking on America’s enemies and defending our nation, and he showed no intention of caving before the RINO-Dem mob.

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Congressional Republicans have been mostly useless, but at least most of them are not as stupid as Massie. 

Trump reacted to the news by posting, “The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED! Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete. Again, Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military (Long waiting lists to get in!), and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot. The Democrats continue to weaponize and abuse the United States of America. They must be stopped! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

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Hegseth is the best secretary of war we have had in a very long time.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, even after a discouraging midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and how to save it. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | PETE HEGSETH | THOMAS MASSIE | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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