BREAKING: House Blocks Effort to Impeach Hegseth



For once, a blatantly biased effort to take out a member of the Trump administration was dead on arrival.

Technically, the attempted impeachment of our great Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was not simply “partisan,” because outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) filed the articles of impeachment. But Massie hates Donald Trump and Hegseth as much as the Democrats do. He is bitter against them for the fact that he lost his election after fixating on nothing but hating Israel, so the attempted impeachment was most certainly biased. It is very telling that Democrats and weak Republicans alike are ganging up on Hegseth, because he has been one of the most aggressive, competent, and fearless Trump appointees. That is why it is such good news that the impeachment effort failed. We will see plenty of this garbage from Democrats once they take control of Congress.

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“If they want to come for the warriors—they are going to have to come through me.” — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth https://t.co/LoGq6gF4Wk — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) November 10, 2026

From Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin:

BREAKING: House Republicans just successfully killed Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) impeachment resolution against Pete Hegseth (for now) by voting to refer it to the House Judiciary Committee in a 211-204 vote. The only Republican to vote with Democrats on this vote was Massie. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 10, 2026

Melugin added, “By referring it to the still GOP controlled committee, it will go nowhere. But you can expect this to get revisited once Dems take control of the House.” That’s what’s so depressing about the Democrat takeover of both the House and Senate. All they plan to do for the first few weeks is impeach and convict people.

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Hegseth responded to the looming impeachment vote on Tuesday by holding a press conference in which, figuratively speaking, he came out with flamethrowers and grenades. He offered no apology for taking on America’s enemies and defending our nation, and he showed no intention of caving before the RINO-Dem mob.

For 47 years, Iran has killed innocent people, protesters, Americans, and has waged war on the West through jihadist terrorism. President Trump had the courage that no other president had — to take on the Iranian threat with full force. He didn't kick the can. He kicked their teeth in. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 10, 2026

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To our troops: Don’t blink. Ignore the noise. Never hesitate. https://t.co/HfYv30AXLk — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) November 10, 2026

Congressional Republicans have been mostly useless, but at least most of them are not as stupid as Massie.

Trump reacted to the news by posting, “The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED! Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete. Again, Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military (Long waiting lists to get in!), and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot. The Democrats continue to weaponize and abuse the United States of America. They must be stopped! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

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Hegseth is the best secretary of war we have had in a very long time.