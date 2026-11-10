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Comer Releases New Epstein Report, Says Feds Could Have Saved Victims But Failed Repeatedly

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 10, 2026 12:36 PM
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Comer Releases New Epstein Report, Says Feds Could Have Saved Victims But Failed Repeatedly
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

The House Oversight Committee has released a new report with findings on how the federal government spent years failing to deal with victim testimonies and extensive evidence that Jeffrey Epstein was a sex trafficker and serial criminal.

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Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said that the committee conducted 19 witness interviews, issued subpoenas for bank and government records, and uncovered “heartbreaking and infuriating” evidence. “These women endured unimaginable abuse, and the federal government failed them at nearly every turn,” Comer said. “Had the government done its job, much of this abuse could’ve been prevented.”

From the press release summarizing the committee report:

The report details how Epstein and Maxwell’s network facilitated the recruitment, control, and abuse of young women. It also exposes how Epstein cultivated relationships with powerful individuals and leveraged those connections to establish financial and social legitimacy… The Committee finds that the crimes Epstein committed after 2005 could have been prevented—and justice served—if not for failures by federal investigators and prosecutors in South Florida and Washington, D.C.

Rather than pursue a federal indictment and fully investigate allegations in other states, the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) for the Southern District of Florida entered into a non-prosecution agreement (NPA) with Epstein in 2007, allowing him to evade federal prosecution in exchange for pleading guilty to lesser state charges. Epstein was sentenced to 18 months in jail, received extensive work-release privileges during which he continued to abuse women, and was released early. Federal prosecutors also failed to inform survivors of the NPA, undermining their ability to pursue civil claims or publicly expose Epstein’s crimes.

While some of these failures reflected poor judgment by the USAO, others appeared to stem from Epstein’s pervasive influence and far-reaching connections, potentially including two attorneys employed by the office.

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The victimizers used non-disclosure agreements to force survivors into silence. Comer is pushing legislation to protect survivors who speak out from legal consequences, and insisting the Department of Justice needs to re-investigate based on the names and information the congressional committee sent. He said that while Congress can investigate, it cannot actually punish those responsible. That remains for the DOJ, which unfortunately so far has seemed much more anxious to bury the Epstein scandal than anything else. 

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Comer argued that previous government failures should “haunt us all.” The fact is that many of the alleged Epstein clients and associates are still in powerful positions, and so far they have every reason to believe that no matter how disgusting their crimes, they will get away with everything. If America is not to be a haven for sex traffickers and pedophiles, the DOJ needs to enforce our laws fairly and without regard to wealth or title.

The mishandling of the Epstein file scandal, and the fact that none of the big names implicated in his crimes in politics, media, or Hollywood ended up arrested, contributed to Republicans’ significant popularity dip in 2025. Objectively speaking, the victims deserve justice, and politically speaking, Republicans need to stop being terrified of holding criminals accountable just because they have titles or a lot of money. It doesn’t prevent Democrats from engaging in rigged lawfare, and it reinforces the two-tiered justice system Democrats want to solidify. 

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Democrats ran many successful ads against Republicans this past election season accusing the Trump administration and its allies of covering up for pedophiles. This is an issue that matters to people, and justice is long overdue. If Republicans want to take back our country in 2028, taking the Epstein evidence very seriously would be a tremendous start. This was originally a leftist scandal, and if we are to save our republic, we cannot allow oligarchs to evade consequences just because they are famous.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, even after a discouraging midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and how to save it. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DOJ | GHISLAINE MAXWELL | HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE | JAMES COMER | JEFFREY EPSTEIN

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