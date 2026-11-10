The Real Reason Democrats Are Talking About Impeaching Trump Officials

Democrats have wanted to impeach President Donald Trump since before he was even elected the first time. They drew up plans before his first inauguration in 2017, followed through twice, and never let go of the idea after voters sent him back to the White House in 2025. Plenty of Democrats are salivating over the prospect of a third round. Yet incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries keeps publicly downplaying the talk.

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"The American people don't want us to get even. They want us to get things done on their behalf because life is way too expensive," Jeffries insisted last week.

I don’t buy it, but the fact he’s downplaying impeachment talk against Trump is telling. While Jeffries has stayed coy about Trump himself, there’s a lot more willingness to openly talk about going after the people around the president. Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. and Todd Blanche have both come up. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) has already introduced articles of impeachment against White House Budget Director Russell Vought over a budget dispute.

And then there's the big one, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

"I'm a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution. The so-called secretary of defense has abused his power, undermined our national security and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran," Jeffries told host Jonathan Karl on ABC News's This Week.

Hegseth responded to Jeffries on Tuesday at his first formal Pentagon news conference since May. He touted historic gains in acquisition speed, recruitment, and retention while managing a still-tense standoff in the Strait of Hormuz. Then he turned to the impeachment push from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), a lame duck in his final days in Congress after losing his primary earlier this year. Hegseth wasted no time branding the effort "a farce" and "a stunt."

What "one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight and it's not accountability. It's a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment," Hegseth said. He added that it aimed to damage the president, the country, and "most irresponsibly, the warriors who defend it."

Recommended: How Stupid Is the Left for Taking the Bait Again?

Hegseth then laid out what looked a lot like a preview of his legal defense. "In the 250 years of our American Republic, no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations. And in our case, successful ones at that. Not once," he said. "Not under Reagan in Lebanon. Not under Clinton in Kosovo. Not under Obama in Iraq and Syria. Not under Biden in Iraq and Syria."

He also reminded reporters of the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. "Five years ago, America was humiliated in Kabul, Afghanistan, and every enemy on Earth took notice. But somehow… no impeachment," Hegseth said. Lloyd Austin survived that fiasco, his week-long disappearance, and the Chinese spy balloon without facing a single article of impeachment or even a forced resignation.

Massie's effort, Hegseth argued, would "shred" that standard.

"That's what it is. Policy disagreements. Not high crimes. Not misdemeanors. Not treason. Not bribery," he said. He called the Iran campaign, the strikes on the Houthis, and the capture of Nicolás Maduro "historic" accomplishments by the troops. "If you want to take issue with what we did in Epic Fury or Rough Rider or nabbing Nicolás Maduro, you're taking issue with the troops and what they accomplished," he added.

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WATCH IN FULL: @SecWar's powerful press conference dismantling the politically motivated impeachment hoax against him. https://t.co/XS4dnHyEbh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 10, 2026

He's not wrong.

Democrats are weaponizing impeachment over policy disagreements. So why is Jeffries playing it so cool on Trump? Let's be honest, here. Trump remains the ultimate goal. Everyone in Washington knows it.

Here's why Jeffries is publicly circling the cabinet first.

Let’s start with the math. Democrats may have the votes to impeach in the House, but they lack the votes to convict in the Senate. They could potentially pick off a few weak Republicans against a cabinet secretary. Against Trump, those votes vanish, and the whole exercise backfires the way it did twice before.

Targeting Trump officials carries less risk. At the very least, the pressure could potentially force personnel changes and give the base something to point to as proof that the Democrat majority is doing what it wants. More importantly, it works as a trial run. And Hegseth makes the ideal first target because Democrats get to march behind a Republican sponsor and call the whole thing bipartisan, while betting that opposition to the Iran war shakes loose enough GOP votes to make it stick.

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Jeffries can pretend that Democrats are focused on affordability all he wants. His party has turned impeachment into a routine political weapon, and it is testing that weapon on the president's team before aiming it back at the president himself.

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