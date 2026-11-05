Hakeem Jeffries Is Such a Lying Snake About Impeachment

Democrats have wanted to impeach Donald Trump since before he ever took the oath of office. They promised it before his first inauguration in 2017, followed through twice, and never let go of the idea once voters sent him back to the White House in 2025.

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In fact, plenty of them have already reached a verdict.

Last month, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Trump has "already committed numerous impeachable offenses" in his second term, including usurping congressional authority. So what grave crime does Raskin have in mind? Back in September, he pointed to the new White House ballroom.

"I would say even just bulldozing the East Wing of the White House. If you can bulldoze the East Wing, he can bulldoze the West Wing. He believes that he is a king," Raskin said.

A construction project that past Democrat and Republican administrations have wanted — that's the high crime threatening the republic.

So when House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) claimed Wednesday morning, the day after the midterms handed his party the House, that Democrats have no interest in impeachment, I had to laugh.

"I haven't had a single member of the House Democratic Caucus talk to me about impeachment," Jeffries told reporters. "We've been relentlessly focused on affordability and on accountability because the House is a separate and co-equal branch of government."

.@RepJeffries: "I haven't had a single member of the House Democratic Caucus talk to me about impeachment...I have not heard from President Trump." https://t.co/umZspxCyhN — CSPAN (@cspan) November 4, 2026

Accountability. We all know that word is a dogwhistle for impeachment, and Jeffries knows it better than anyone. He kept the act going on MSNOW's Morning Joe, where he laid out the agenda for the new Democrat House majority and claimed that going after Trump isn't a priority.

"The American people don't want us to get even. They want us to get things done on their behalf because life is way too expensive," Jeffries insisted.

That's a ridiculous line, coming from him. Democrats created the affordability crisis in the first place, and now they expect voters to believe that fixing the mess they made is their top objective?

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Nobody who paid attention the last few years buys it.

Meanwhile, Jeffries' own House members spent election night sharpening their knives. Democrats in Congress were already promising subpoenas and investigations and telling Trump and the GOP to "lawyer up."

Stop lying. These were the first tweets from elected Democrats following the election. https://t.co/mik7sf7URY — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 4, 2026

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who will take over the House Oversight Committee in January, put out a statement celebrating the win and spelling out his plans.

Official statement from incoming chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform @RepRobertGarcia: https://t.co/A4MDkPTjzq — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) November 4, 2026

"The Trump Crime Family" — that's the language of a party that assumes Trump is guilty and decided on the punishment long before it bothered to find an actual crime.

ICYMI: You Really Need to Hear This From Rush Limbaugh Right Now

To be fair, Democrats have an open door if they want to prove me wrong. The White House made clear that Trump remains willing to work with them, even as it blasted the prospect of a partisan witch hunt.

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"As the President has said, he's willing to work with anyone to continue delivering victories for hardworking Americans. If Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people," White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told Fox News Digital.

"If crazed Democrats want to abuse their power and politicize their process of investigations, subpoenas, and destroying lives, they should be reminded that we still control the federal government and all of its powers," a White House official added.

We'll see if Democrats take Trump up on his offer. My money says they'll pick the sham investigations every time.

So what's really going on here? Democrats are itching to impeach Trump again, and they've lined up endless investigations so they can dig up anything they can spin into a crime. Jeffries just wants everyone to believe impeachment is the furthest thing from his mind, so that when the articles drop, Democrats can pretend they had no choice and that they aren't weaponizing the process.

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