Tuesday night's punishment of the GOP strikes me as a bit excessive.

Sure, Republicans managed to do next to nothing for the first 21 months of President Donald Trump's second term, but is that reason enough for voters to hand Texas to the Democrats, give them a Kansas Senate seat they haven't held for almost a century, and install a terrorist sympathizer as Michigan's new senator and a communist as its new governor?

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President Joe Biden's administration locked up its political rivals, pressured or paid social media platforms to silence MAGA peeps, tried to mandate a so-called vaccine for what almost everyone believes is a man-made virus, allowed men into women's showers, and allowed millions of illegal aliens into our country and paid their bills. Yes, Trump won in 2024, but the Democrats weren't hobbled as the GOP was last night.

FACT-O-RAMA! Every pundit's predictions flopped, but mine were the worst!

Social media is bursting with post-election codswallop from dopes who want to stir up trouble, like this tweet below (notice Grok's response in the comments):

Michigan results (removing Muslim voters) Abdul El-Sayed: 34.57% votes Mike Rogers: 65.43% votes Mike Rogers would have won Michigan if there were no Muslim voters. @grok, confirm this.📢 https://t.co/YO41PCpiCD — Victoria🎀 (@Victoria2027__) November 4, 2026

However, this one is absolutely true, as per Grok:

How did JAMES TALARICO receive almost 1 MILLION more VOTES than Kamala Harris from her vote total from the Texas 2024 Presidential Election? James Talarico: 5,397,670 to 5,440,114 votes in 2026 Kamala Harris: 4,835,250 votes from 2024 They can't win elections without cheating. https://t.co/uv2wQgNv5k — The SCIF (@TheSCIF) November 4, 2026

The only change is that James Talarico's vote total is now closer to 5.45 million.

How did a trans kid-loving vegan, who mysteriously disappeared for almost two weeks during his campaign and who believes God is non-binary, get more votes than Kamala Harris in Texas?

How did the terrorist-cuddling Michigan Democrat Senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, who barely beat Haley Stevens in the primary and numerous Democrats abandon him, as well as a ton of black voters, still manage to wallop the GOP candidate Mike Rogers by almost 7 points?

4 Michigan Democrats refuse to vote for the TERRORIST, EL-Sayed for US Senator. Michigan is waking up! https://t.co/mJyd1FDq0d — Matt (@MarktMatts) November 3, 2026

Yes, I am aware that Michigan is full of virtue-starved gorgons who will sanctimoniously vote for candidates whose "religion" has taught them to rape and kill infidels, but are there that many?

Looking at the results of last night’s election, I smell a stink badger in the perfume aisle.

Western Europe is burning, Brazilians were recently cheated by a communist called Lula, and now this. How convenient.

Executive Order 13848

Let’s say there was cheating taking place on Election Day. What now?

Some of my “QAnon” friends are confidently clinging to Executive Order 13848 to save the day and funnel the deep state, election-stealing kak onto a one-way shuttle boat to Guantánamo Bay.

What is EO 13848?

It gives the director of National Intelligence and various government agencies 45 days to find any possible foreign influence in elections and declares a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) if foreign election fraud is found. It allows the U.S. to impose sanctions if the findings prove positive. It does not "undo" elections or send American co-conspirators to the gallows.

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"KDJ, what about Executive Orders 14248 and 14399?"

EO 14248 directs federal agencies to strengthen voter fraud laws, including voting by noncitizens.

EO 14399, interestingly (and among other things), calls for the DOJ to prosecute those who supply ballots to people who aren't legally allowed to vote. It is within these three EOs that our "Q" pals believe Trump has set a "trap."

I don't see it.

Now, since I am feeling a little tinfoil-hatty, I will add that some folks believe Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro was snatched by U.S. forces from his bed for participating in the "alleged" purloining of the 2020 election. I've also heard Maduro is eager to spill his Marxist entrails about the 2020 election, but this is nothing more than hearsay.

Was there cheating in last night's election? Of course. There always is.

BREAKING: Michigan Poll Worker Tells Undercover Journalist in Arabic, “You Know There Is Someone [El-Sayed] You Must Vote For,” Directing Our Undercover Reporter Toward U.S. Senator-elect @AbdulElSayed When our undercover reporter asked, “That Egyptian guy?” the poll worker confirmed “that’s the one you want,” and proceeded to explain to the voter there will be an Arabic-language ballot. Under Michigan Compiled Laws § 168.744, electioneering is prohibited, making it illegal for anyone, including poll workers and poll watchers, to attempt to persuade voters to support or oppose a particular candidate, party ticket, or ballot question. This restriction applies inside polling rooms, connected voting areas, and within 100 feet of any entrance to a building housing a polling place. Violations of this law constitute a misdemeanor. — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 4, 2026

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Lancaster County, Pa., officials found voter registration fraud in August 2026. Voter registration fraud inevitably leads to voter fraud.

BREAKING: Lancaster, Pennsylvania officials have BUSTED a large-scale fraudulent voter registration scheme that includes thousands of applications with the same handwriting, fake signatures, false addresses, etc They discovered the same scheme in other Pennsylvania counties. District Attorney Heather Adams revealed that the applications came from canvassers who were paid to obtain voter registrations, adding that "The majority of the applications were from residents in the city of Lancaster... The canvases themselves took place at various shopping centers, parking lots of grocery stores and businesses, sidewalks and parks." "We are aware of at least two other counties that receive similar applications that are currently being investigated." If you listen closely, the DA said the Clerk received the applications at or near the deadline to register to vote. That means the bad actors waited till the last minute so no one would notice. They would've used the fraudulent applications to commit mail-in ballot fraud without getting caught. We better check the entire state of Pennsylvania, and we better see arrests NOW. — Deep Leaks (@DeepLeaksHQ) August 30, 2026

Here are a few more examples of recent voter/registration skullduggery:

An L.A. woman was sentenced to probation for paying the homeless to engage in voter registration fraud.

A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to probation and 75 hours of community service for voting twice in a federal election.

Officials found 250,000 noncitizens registered to vote in four states.

A Russian citizen was sent to prison for 6 months for identity theft and voter registration fraud.

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Voter fraud is real, but remember that the lefty stains will call you a "racist" for pointing it out.