Affordability? Phooey! It's Impeachment the Democrats Crave.

How do we know that the Democrats aren't serious about their "affordability agenda"?

Even the dimmest bulb in the Democratic Party knows there is absolutely nothing the House of Representatives can do about high prices. They can't threaten supply chains with a subpoena to appear before them and explain why many products cost more today than they did a year ago. They also know it's useless to summon oil company executives to explain the basics of living in a market economy and why gasoline prices at the pump are subject to forces (mostly) beyond their control.

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In fact, any agenda item the Democrats claim they will enact will be stymied by a GOP Senate, a filibuster, or the veto pen of Donald Trump. They won't do jack about anything meaningful, and they know it. They can't end the Iran War or even roll back Trump's tariffs. Even if they gain a majority, all they can do is posture and bloviate.

"Life is far too expensive for the American people. And everyday Americans need us to decisively act in order to make life more affordable," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told PBS.

Jeffries is in a bind. He has to give lip service to "affordability." But he knows that impeaching Donald Trump is a dead end, a time waster, and would prove to be unpopular in the end. He also has to contend with an enraged base of voters who, if allowed, would set up a guillotine on the Mall and begin chopping off the heads of Trump administration officials, starting with Trump himself.

At times, I almost pity these desperately unhappy leftists. To go through life carrying such anger and hate, their faces contorted in an eternal state of rage, is tragic. I'd offer my thoughts and prayers, but they'd see that as an insult.

Jeffries is trying to organize his caucus to get behind impeaching Trump cabinet members like Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth. For the base, that's like satiating a vampire by giving it plasma. Nothing less than Trump's political scalp will do.

Axios:

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Trump has "already committed numerous impeachable offenses" in his second term, including usurping congressional authority. In 2021, Raskin led the second Trump impeachment, following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Raskin said top Democrats are "very sober about what that two-thirds requirement means on the Senate side. If anything, Donald Trump has tightened his control over the Republican Party since the last round. He's gotten rid of the senators that he viewed as not sufficiently loyal and sycophantic." Zoom out: Other Democrats also are cautioning against an impeachment campaign if their party takes control of the House in January. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a potential presidential candidate, told NBC's "Meet the Press" last Sunday that he supports investigations, not impeachment, "because it's not going anywhere and it's going to be a food fight." Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) said recently: "Don't be impeaching anybody ... Let's just get back to work."

"If Democrats win and start the investigations, he'll get more defiant … Democrats won't be able to resist impeachment and he won't be able to resist daring them to do it. You think you control Donald Trump? Well, f**k you. You don't," a Trump confidant told Axios.

Impeachment will also unite the Republican Party, which is currently at odds over Iran, trade policy, and fiscal responsibility, among other issues. As we might expect, Democrats will overstep and attempt to portray Trump as Hitler while taking usual executive branch decisions and turning them into a conspiracy to take over the government.

Jeffries may want to avoid the impeachment issue immediately but will have no such luck. There are too many hotheads in the caucus to ignore, and they're determined enough that they'd shut down Congress to get their way.

The biggest beneficiary of any Trump impeachment will be his successor-in-waiting, Vice President J.D. Vance. Vance would relish the job of defending Trump on the hustings. It would elevate his standing with MAGA Republicans and give his unofficial campaign a shot of adrenaline.

Jeffries is a prisoner in his own party. With DSA socialists breathing down his neck and hyper-partisan radicals demanding action, he'll be forced to act on impeachment even though he knows it will fail and knows it will hurt his party's prospects in 2028. He also realizes he can't do a thing about it.

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