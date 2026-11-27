It was just a 10-second joke, but the fallout lasted decades: On one side was David Spade, the snarky young comic on Saturday Night Live. On the other was Eddie Murphy, who skyrocketed from SNL wunderkind to Hollywood heavyweight. He became the most bankable movie star on the planet.

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For a little while, at least. By the mid-1990s, he had more bombs than blockbusters. And his latest movie, 1995’s A Vampire in Brooklyn, opened to a paltry $7 million.

“Look, children,” Spade quipped on SNL, as Murphy’s image appeared on screen, “it’s a falling star. Make a wish!”

Murphy lost his [BLEEP]. He called it a “cheap shot” and “racist.” “It was personal.” “Oh, you dirty motherf***kers.”

He didn’t return to SNL for 30 years!

Obviously, it was just a joke. So why would an insanely successful comedian like Eddie Murphy take such offense?

Three reasons:

Your past success doesn’t mean diddly-squat. To quote Janet Jackson, “What have you done for me lately?” What matters is the future. The source of the joke was SNL — where Murphy once worked — and he expected support and loyalty. The joke felt like a betrayal. It was kinda-sorta true: Murphy really was a falling star. (Hey, I’m a Murphy superfan, but c’mon, a generation of kids know him as a talking donkey and a guy in a fat suit.) If he were still killing it at the box office, Spade’s joke wouldn’t have stung.

Which brings us to the Dallas Cowboys and the Republican Party: two world-famous heritage brands that have, ahem, seen much better days.

From the 1970s through the 1990s, the Cowboys were America’s Team. One month after Spade made his crack about Murphy, the Cowboys beat the Steelers in Super Bowl XXX. It was their fifth championship — and record-setting eighth Super Bowl appearance. Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, and Deion Sanders were superstars.

Thirty years later, the Cowboys haven’t even sniffed an NFC Championship Game, let alone a Super Bowl. After blowing a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Eagles in the fourth quarter yesterday — losing to ex-Dallas practice squad QB Joe Milton III — the Cowboys fell to 5-7.

“America’s Team” will likely miss the playoffs for the third straight year. The entire coaching staff is probably headed for pink slips.

Meanwhile, the Grand Old Party is lookin’ more old than grand. We’ve aged 30 years since Election Day 2026: Our confidence was shattered — and so was our coalition. We went from ruling D.C. to an uncertain future in the political wilderness.

Look, children, it’s a falling star. Make a wish!

Both brands attract passionate, oversized fanbases. Both brands are lightning rods for irrational haters. Both brands wrap themselves in the American flag. Both brands emphasize glitz and glamour over grit and substance. Both brands look backwards instead of forwards.

And both brands are their own worst enemy: Most of their wounds are self-inflicted.

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise on earth, yet they pay the league minimum for coaches. Consequently, they’re continually out-coached and overmatched on Sundays. The Republican Party began 2025 with a Kung Fu-grip over the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives, yet did virtually nothing with it. Nobody was ever on the same page; nobody was ever working together.

That’s because neither brand prioritizes winning.

Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager, is 84 years old. I won’t say the game has passed him by — because the truth is, Jerry Jones never was in front of the game. In 1989, he had the good fortune of hiring Jimmy Johnson, his ex-college roommate, as the Cowboys’ new head coach and de facto G.M. Through shrewd trading, brilliant personnel decisions, aggressive coaching, and lots of luck, the Cowboys built the team of the 1990s.

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But once Jimmy left and his players aged out, the cupboard was bare. For the next 30 consecutive years — and counting — Jerry Jones has failed to assemble a championship-contending team. From the coaching staff to the players, it’s been a nonstop [BLEEP]-show.

At times an entertaining [BLEEP]-show, but a [BLEEP]-show nonetheless.

The Republican Party spent most of the last two years in a circular firing squad. Instead of attacking the enemy, we attacked each other. Instead of rewarding our base, we senselessly divided it.

For the most part, the Democrats simply had to sit back and watch us fall apart.

Remarkably, even after our midterm drubbing, the GOP civil war continued. The very first thing Vice President JD Vance did was launch a “war of choice” in his election autopsy, blaming the Iran War and Israel for our defeat.

Nobody’s even trying to reunite us anymore!

This has set the stage for a 2028 GOP do-or-die showdown over Israel, Islamism, isolationism, and traditional conservatism versus the New Right. It’ll be a bruising, emotional, combustible fight — and will likely end with a definitive winner.

The losing side will probably walk. Not all of ‘em, but a lot.

Probably enough to injure our chances: Addition by subtraction is a high-risk strategy. It fails more than it works.

But hey, maybe this was always inevitable. Maybe we were always running on borrowed time. Maybe opposing ideologies cannot coexist under the same tent indefinitely, and we’re awfully lucky the Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, Ben Shapiro, Elon Musk, and Mike Huckabee camps stayed together as long as they did.

Or maybe bad-faith actors exploited our divisions and needlessly ruptured our movement for personal gain.

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Doesn’t really matter anymore. What’s done is done. The bottom line is that the Republican Party traded a winning hand for hand-to-hand combat, and until the dust settles and a clear victor emerges, our vision is obscured. We’re stuck in a holding pattern ‘til the 2028 convention.

But just like the Dallas Cowboys, we’ve got a (T)rump card — an institutional advantage that instantly levels the playing field and always gives us a fighting chance…

Our opponents are red-hot garbage!

The GOP might be limping along with Jerry Jones-level incompetence, but the Democratic Party ain’t exactly the ’72 Miami Dolphins. The Dems are almost as tone-deaf, ham-fisted, lame-brained, and left-footed as we are.

CNN: Democrats are still unpopular even compared to their past blue waves Dem Net Favorability After Blue Waves: 2006: 🟢+26 2018: 🟢+3 2026: 🔴-6 Harry Enten: This wasn’t a vote for Democrats it was a vote against Republicans https://t.co/uE31gmSoEf — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 21, 2026

@MarkRuffalo @vanhollen The entire Democrat party has a lower approval rating than Trump does. You stand corrected. ICE is even more popular than Democrats are. Talk about the Daily Double! https://t.co/m1xwiblv9g — Mongolian Hunter (@me061287026) November 26, 2026

CNN reports Democrats have a negative favorability rating of -6 after nominating Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker It is the first time the party has had a negative approval rating after a Blue Wave election in the 21st century https://t.co/2P6QqGkthV — Popstonox (@Popstonox) November 22, 2026

And holy moley, check out the motley mosaic of Marxist misfits who’ll now be representing the Democrats’ brand: Abdul El-Sayed, James Talarico, Troy Jackson, Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez, Melat Kiros, Chris Rabb, Angela Gonzales-Torres, Donovan McKinney, Brad Lander — and media superstar/kingmaker Hasan Piker.

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Political PR is a war of contrasts: It’s Republican versus Democrat. We don’t have to be perfect; we just gotta be better than our opponent.

Ladies and gentlemen, if we can’t mop the floor with those halfwits in 2028, we don’t deserve to win!

That’s our biggest reason for optimism: SOMEONE has to win. So why not us?

American politics is a two-team race, and the other team has a rich and storied history of incompetence, too. The Dems self-destruct almost as much as we do. A Republican victory isn’t out of reach — it’s tantalizingly within our grasp. If we ever get our [BLEEP] together, we’d win in a walk — and even if we don’t, we’ll probably still be in the hunt, ‘cause our opponent sucks. So stay optimistic.

Any given Sunday, amiright?

Of course, the 2026 Dallas Cowboys have played a parade of sucky teams, too. Dallas is the only team in the NFC East whose starting quarterback has been healthy all year. “America’s Team” has a pair of standout receivers, a high-powered offense, and an all-world stud at DT. In many ways, the stage was perfectly set for a deep Cowboys playoff run. All the ‘Boys had to do was perform.

(Oops.)

This season, the Cowboys are just 3-2 when leading by at least 14 points in the fourth quarter. According to ESPN Research, the rest of the NFL is 72-0-1 in that scenario in 2026. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 27, 2026

WILD BUT TRUE: 🤯 The ONLY team EVER in NFL history to average 30+ points per game through their first 12 games of a season and have a losing record: 2026 Dallas Cowboys (5-7, 31.3 PPG) https://t.co/A3mkl7pJ5O — Novig (@Novig) November 27, 2026

So far, Dallas has lost to three backup quarterbacks. On Thanksgiving Day, the Cowboys became the first team to lose twice at home after blowing a 14+ point lead to the Eagles in the fourth quarter. “America’s Team” isn’t just bad — it’s so bad, the ‘Boys are even defying the laws of probability:

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According to ESPN Analytics, the Cowboys had a 99.4% chance to win after Brandon Aubrey's field goal gave Dallas a 21-point lead at 3:35 of the 3rd quarter. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 27, 2026

The Dallas Cowboys are averaging 43.0 Points per Game in their last three games. They have won ONE of those games. — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) November 27, 2026

So which brand is worse, the Dallas Cowboys or the Republican Party?

I’ll give a slight edge to the Republican Party, because by 2028, we’ll have a new flag bearer. Maybe it’ll be JD Vance, maybe it’ll be Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, Glenn Younkin, or Ted Cruz. With new blood there’s new life — and new hope.

After all, elections are always about the future, irrespective of yesterday’s glories.

But in 2028, Jerry Jones will be 86 and will (probably) still be running the Dallas Cowboys. ‘Cause come hell or high water, ol’ Jerrah will PROVE to the whole dang world that Jimmy Johnson wasn’t responsible for those three championships in the 1990s by FINALLY winning one all by himself — with a Jerrah-built team and a Jerrah-built roster. And he’ll keep trying to prove it ‘til his dying day — even if it takes him the rest of his life.

He’d rather lose doing it his way than win doing it anyone else’s.

Winning isn’t his priority. Nor was it the GOP’s priority in 2026. We were vain, venal, unfocused, and unserious. We lost the midterms because the Dems showed up — and we flat-out didn’t.

The only way the Cowboys will change is if Jerry Jones’ kids step in and take Grandpappy’s keys away. Barring death, a “come to Jesus” moment with his kids and grandkids is the only path to salvation. Otherwise, as memories of past glories fade away, the Cowboys’ relevance, profile, and brand appeal will bleed.

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And the only hope for the GOP’s salvation is for President Donald Trump and/or the 2028 frontrunner to focus like a laser beam on reuniting our base (as much as possible), relaunching our movement, and beating the Dems at PR. Just like the Jones family, the most powerful voices will be those closest to the throne: They must speak the truth with force and conviction. Otherwise…

Look, children, it’s a falling star. Make a wish!

Turns out the Republican Party and the Dallas Cowboys are both in desperate need of David Spade. Who knew?

Related: Shane Gillis and Aaron Rodgers Just Gave the GOP a Masterclass in PR Warfare

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