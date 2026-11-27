For many teams throughout the college football landscape, this weekend is Rivalry Week. For my Georgia Bulldogs, that means it’s the rivalry we call Clean Old-Fashioned Hate. We have tons of rivals, but Georgia Tech, against whom we close out regular-season play, is our in-state foe.

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Some rivalries just mean more because they’re in-conference. Alabama has long been a thorn in our side, but we’re turning the tide. Auburn has a long history against us (one year longer than the Tech rivalry), but because I have family who went there, I don’t burn with hate for them the way some folks do. My most-loathed rival is Florida, but Tech is a close second.

Tech fans are insufferable when they win and insufferable when they lose. When they beat us in football, they get unbearably smug. But a recent incident reveals how intolerable they can be when they lose.

Last Friday, the Dawgs and the Nerds Jackets faced off in basketball in Atlanta. Georgia beat Tech 88-82, and a Georgia fan crashed the press conference and decided to ask a question — all in good fun.

@marcweiszer Got the video https://t.co/pnDIhCS69q — TheRealBlackstock (@BlackstockThe) November 21, 2026

Call the police? How thin-skinned can you be? I’d like to think if the high top were on the other foot, I’d laugh about it. But maybe not.

Clean Old-Fashioned Hate is a name that has stuck ever since Bill Cromartie wrote his book about the rivalry in 1977 (maybe it’s time for a new edition). Even last season’s attempt to give the game a one-time rebrand couldn’t let the real nickname die. Five years ago today, I wrote a column about the history of the rivalry.

“One of the craziest things about this rivalry is that Georgia seems to live rent-free in the heads of Tech fans,” I wrote back then. “All year long, the Nerds love the hashtag #THWG (to hell with Georgia), and Yellow Jackets fans will post low-blow anti-Bulldog propaganda on social media throughout the year. Georgia fans aren’t as obsessed with the Nerds all year long, but this week they become Enemy Number One.”

Flashback: It's Time for Clean Old-Fashioned Hate!

Clean Old-Fashioned Hate has its share of wild stories. There are tons of apocryphal accounts of Georgia fans stealing Tech’s Rambling Wreck, Tech fans stealing the Chapel Bell from Athens, and Nerds stealing the bulldog statue from in front of Memorial Hall.

UGA retired Theron Sapp’s number because he was an incredible player but also largely because he went undefeated against Tech. Georgia Tech even has a famous alumnus inspired by the rivalry — and the guy didn’t actually exist!

The Georgia Tech Alumni Association explains (and man, do I feel dirty quoting this site):

When applying for enrollment to Georgia Tech in 1927, William Edgar “Ed” Smith was accidentally given two enrollment forms. Smith was graduating high school from Richmond Academy in Augusta, Ga. The principal of the Richmond Academy at the time was a man by the name of George P. Butler. Major Butler (as he was known by the students) was a dyed-in-the-wool UGA fan… So, with an extra enrollment form for Georgia Tech in hand, Smith decided to play a little prank on George P. Butler and fill out one form for himself and the other for his principal. At the last moment he had second thoughts. He had gotten as far as George P. B-U-… but thought he may end up getting in trouble and decided to change the name to Burdell instead (the maiden name of his friend’s mother). After both Smith and Burdell were officially enrolled, Smith decided to carry on with his prank and registered Burdell for all the same classes as himself. With the help of a few of his friends who also came to Tech from Richmond Academy, Smith made sure to turn in all of Burdell’s assignments and take all of Burdell’s tests, while being careful to mix up some of the answers and even change his handwriting so none of the professors would catch on.

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My first away Bulldogs game was against Tech on my 29th birthday. (That's another fun part of the rivalry for me — every so often it falls on my birthday.) Someone offered me cheap tickets, and we went to Atlanta at the last minute. We had lost to Tech three years in a row, but it was Mark Richt’s first year as head coach, and we had high hopes. We wound up beating the Yellow Jackets 31-17, and since 2001, we’ve gone 21-3 against Tech.

Two years ago, the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets took their mutual hatred to unprecedented lengths. Four quarters of football weren't enough to settle their differences, and neither were seven overtimes. It took an eighth overtime and a Nate Frazier two-point conversion to send the Nerds home unhappy.

We played that game on a Friday night at ESPN’s insistence. UGA’s Athletic Director Josh Brooks said, “I think it was a discussion we've had for a while about potentially playing on a Friday.”

It was the first non-Saturday football game at Sanford Stadium in 30 years. But after the eighth overtime, the game ended past midnight. We’ve long joked that we went to eight overtimes so that the game could end on a Saturday the way God intended. For Christmas that year, I bought my mom a sweatshirt that read “I Survived 8 Overtimes.”

For all the heated rivalry, we do come together sometimes. Every year since 2003, our baseball teams have played each other to raise more than $4.5 million for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and its Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Back in 1909, Tech's marching band even played to support the Bulldogs against Alabama!

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As I write this, UGA is a 35.5-point favorite over the Yellow Jackets. I’m not taking anything for granted, but I’m looking forward to a satisfying game. For all the genuine hatred in the world these days, there's something refreshing about the kind of hate that comes with a marching band, a tailgate, and bragging rights for another 365 days. Go Dawgs!

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