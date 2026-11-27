On Tuesday, incoming Senate Democratic caucus members will choose a new majority leader.

High on their own supply from their electoral romp, Democrats show no signs of acknowledging the reality that Donald Trump will remain president for two more years.

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The two-man majority-leader race between a pair of ideological weathervanes, New York's Chuck Schumer and Maryland's Chris Van Hollen, is a battle of who can promise the most freebies, best advance the tenets of the woke catechism, and most effectively cobble together a coalition to impeach and convict Trump.

In today's Democratic Party, the swollen, radical tail wags what remains of a rump and stricken dog. In allowing this to happen, Democrats have not merely capitulated to the anti-American, neo-Marxist forces that now dominate their base. They have fundamentally rejected the very essence of political leadership.

The majority leader race looks to be close. Schumer boasts he has the race in the bag, while Van Hollen claims he has a growing whip count of "north of 15" members. Van Hollen's basic pitch, to the extent he can offer anything coherent, is that Schumer is too moderate or accommodating of the Trump-era GOP.

That's laughable.

Ever since his first run for elected office in 1974, the now-76-year-old Schumer has campaigned in heavily Jewish parts of New York City by vowing to serve as a "guardian" for Israel in Congress. But as his party soured on the Jews, so did nominal Jew Chuck: In March 2024, just a few months after the Oct. 7 massacre, Schumer took to the floor of the Senate to call for regime change — not in Gaza, but in Israel.

Schumer, who has a Harvard Law degree, has also joined his party's brazen intimidation of the conservative-leaning Supreme Court. In March 2020, while the justices heard oral argument in a Louisiana abortion case, Schumer took to the courthouse steps to warn: "I want to tell you, (Neil) Gorsuch; I want to tell you, (Brett) Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind. And you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Some "moderate," eh?

Van Hollen, the "younger" option at a tender 67 years old, did not always cosplay as a hard-left populist. During his seven terms in the House, Van Hollen represented a seat with a large Jewish constituency. He wasn't very hostile to Israel back then. Now, he's trying to make his seething animus toward the Jewish state — a disdain that much of his party shares — a defining wedge issue against Schumer.

Surprise!

Van Hollen has moved left on many other issues too. He now supports "Medicare for All," the socialized medicine proposal that has moved from Bernie Sanders pipe dream to Democratic Party orthodoxy. On immigration, Van Hollen pulled the thoroughly lame stunt of flying to El Salvador last year to pose with Kilmar Abrego Garcia — a man who, in the words of the Department of Homeland Security, is a "human smuggler, wife beater, gang member, and child predator."

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It seems that jetting overseas to pose for the cameras with such reprobates now makes for good politics in the Democratic Party.

The Democratic base has moved so far to the left, and so quickly, that boomer career politicians are frantically recalibrating just to keep up. Who can forget how, as president, Joe Biden reneged upon his longstanding support for the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer dollars from funding abortion? When Democrats rejected the Clinton-era incantation of "safe, legal, and rare" for modern abortion triumphalism, Uncle Joe went right along.

The mainstream media, just as they never cease to call Schumer "pro-Israel," routinely label Biden as a "devout Catholic."

Please. For boomer Democrats, religious conviction and political principle take a backseat to the need to stay relevant and satiate the frothing young Marxist masses.

This is not how statesmanship in a republic ought to work. In a 1774 speech to the electors of Bristol, the iconic British conservative Edmund Burke explained: "Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays, instead of serving you, if he sacrifices it to your opinion."

Yet this "betrayal" is precisely what the Schumer-Van Hollen-Biden model of boomer Democratic politicking necessitates.

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The fact that Van Hollen is set to make this race close confirms that Democrats have learned the wrong lesson from their recent ballot box beatdown.

It's not that leftism is suddenly more popular. It isn't. It's just that voters rejected the current iteration of the GOP, defined by Trump's MAGA movement.

Republicans are still licking their wounds. But if Democrats continue on this path and Republicans clean up their act, it's the GOP that could have the last laugh in 2028.

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