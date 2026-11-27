Alabama senators voted 33–0 in 2024 to list Qatar alongside China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea as a "foreign country of concern" under the state's university funding disclosure law. The House concurred 98–0. Now Qatar's embassy has agreed to pay a Huntsville firm $20,000 a month to get its name out.

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One of its lobbyists is Stephen Boyd, the former Senate chief of staff to Alabama Gov.-elect Tommy Tuberville. His firm, Horizons Global Solutions, registered with the Justice Department November 13 under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Its contract starts December 1 and runs through May 31, for a total of $120,000. Horizons plans to approach Tuberville's transition team and the lawmakers who wrote the bill.

On November 23, 10 days after Horizons filed under FARA, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington. Their joint statement welcomed "new joint training, collaboration, and investment" between the FBI and Qatar's Interior Ministry at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. The statement gave no dollar figure. Its next section called for closer ties between American and Qatari universities.

Qatar wants Alabama lawmakers to hear about that partnership. Under the heading "Perception Management," Horizons promises to explain Qatar's status as a major non-NATO ally. Horizons pledged to help draft a bill and fight Qatar’s designation in future Alabama legislation.

Two years earlier, both Rubio and Tuberville signed a Senate letter urging the Biden administration to seek the indictment and extradition of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, who resides in Qatar. He "should no longer be permitted to live risk-free in Doha," they wrote. On August 19 of this year, Prime Minister Al Thani received al-Hayya in Doha to discuss the Gaza ceasefire.

Long considered the de facto headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood, Qatar granted citizenship to Egyptian cleric Yusuf al-Qaradawi, a spiritual guide to the Muslim Brotherhood and first dean of Qatar University's College of Sharia and Islamic Studies.

The Qatar-backed International Union of Muslim Scholars, founded by al-Qaradawi, celebrated Hamas's October 7 attack. In April 2024, it praised U.S. students protesting for a Gaza ceasefire and called for similar demonstrations worldwide. The Anti-Defamation League documented threats against Jewish students outside Columbia's gates and "Death to America" literature at NYU and Michigan encampments.

Alabama colleges are still legally free to take the Qatari money. Under the 2024 law, covered schools must report qualifying gifts and contracts to the governor and both legislative education policy chairs. The bill's sponsor, Matt Woods, said he pushed to add Qatar because of the scale of its spending on American universities. U.S. colleges reported more than $1.1 billion from Qatari sources in 2025.

The lobbying plan names no Alabama university as a target. Federal records through October 31 list no Alabama school reporting a Qatari gift or contract.

In 2024, Qatar's foreign ministry pledged $630,000 over three years to Georgetown University's Bridge Initiative for research on Islamophobia. Georgetown agreed to hold annual conferences in Washington and consider speakers and topics proposed by the Islam and Muslims Initiative, a group the ministry supports.

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Federal law requires covered colleges to report gifts and contracts totaling at least $250,000 from one foreign source in a calendar year, along with certain conditions. If Qatar succeeds, Alabama's governor and education chairs would lose their right to direct notice.

Related: Minnesota Paid Former Muslim Brotherhood Spokesman Nearly $100,000 Last Fiscal Year

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