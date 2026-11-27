Two senior Democrats have found a use for the word “disinformation” in the USAID files controversy. They say the Trump administration spread disinformation by publishing selected files. On November 26, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) made public a letter accusing the administration of smearing the foreign aid agency through selective disclosure.

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Now we know why Samantha Powers flipped out when USAID was put under a magnifying glass. It's also why she resorted to the brazen lie that DOGE's cuts to USAID 'killed kids.' What they didn't want was for the American people to shut off the USAID propaganda machine. Censorship, propaganda, money laundering, color revolutions... USAID activities need to be shut down permanently. https://t.co/colHaMo5Fv — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 26, 2026

They also asked for the immediate removal of files containing personal or sensitive information. I’d take them up on the first complaint, yet if the public got a curated selection, let’s see what the curators left out.

Recommended: Please read Matt Margolis's reporting: The USAID Files Just Dropped, Exposing Biden’s Censorship Machine

Edward Coristine, who worked on the Trump administration’s DOGE effort, pointed people to the release. Among the records USAID posted is an August 2022 proposal from the Global Disinformation Index. The group offered to assess news outlets in three of USAID’s priority countries and work with online platforms on the resulting ratings.

Page four lays out three proposed responses. “Defund,” “downrank,” and “deplatform.” Somebody managed to fit an entire policy debate into three words and still had room at the bottom of the page for the charity’s registration details.

Now on https://t.co/6gJOBD71q1, you can read internal memos and communications showing how the agency actually operated behind the scenes https://t.co/00IvZvG4dD — Edward Coristine (@as400495) November 25, 2026

Read the verbs, cut off advertising and other revenue for outlets the group flagged as high risk, and make their work harder to find in search and feeds.

NEW - USAID files: The purpose of "fact-checkers" is to "debunk information in a way that aligns with the objectives of government partners"; all this is done in "closed spaces." https://t.co/EogpczhTdv — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 25, 2026

For the worst offenders the group identified, work with platforms to remove those that violated existing platform policies.

The document is a pitch to USAID, and the records that would tell us what the agency did with it are the decision memo, any award, the invoices, and the reports on what happened to the outlets involved.

Those are the pages I’d like to see next.

USAID’s own February 2022 memo to then-Administrator Samantha Power describes actual agency spending on media literacy, fact-checking organizations, and journalism training. It cites real problems abroad, including Russian propaganda in Ukraine and state-sponsored disinformation and hate speech in Ethiopia. Take those threats seriously. Then ask who decided when a foreign aid program could go from helping people evaluate information to backing efforts that would make certain journalism harder to find or pay for.

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A memo about Russian propaganda can explain why the agency wanted to act. The government still owes us a record of what it approved.

Lawmakers could start by naming the missing document that changes the proposal’s meaning. Did USAID reject it? Did it strip out the platform provisions? Did someone draw a line at interfering with ad revenue? Their letter calls the release disinformation. The proposal has a page number, while a rebuttal should be at least that specific.

Shaheen and Meeks can have their privacy review. Redact home addresses and genuinely sensitive details. Publish the remaining records with enough context to show who had authority, who got paid, and what they delivered.

Two lawmakers also defend USAID’s humanitarian work and argue that closing the agency did grave harm. They’re welcome to make that case. A successful aid program elsewhere in the agency gives the people who handled these proposals zero answers to the questions on page four.

Here’s what Democrats who defend the Biden administration should own: Say which of these ideas you’d pay for again. If a contractor asked for tax dollars to help steer ads away from news outlets it rated dangerous, would you sign the check?

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If the agency turned the proposal down, put the rejection on the website. If officials took it further, put their names and decisions there, too.

Shaheen and Meeks say the public got a selective account. They can press for the complete record and answer for what it says. If they think the missing pages clear the Biden administration, they ought to be the first in line to publish them.

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