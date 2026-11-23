Joe Biden moves slowly through Philadelphia International Airport in a video circulating this week. He’s 84 and has said prostate cancer slowed him enough to cut back his book tour. I wouldn’t wish what he’s going through on anyone. I also can’t watch that clip without thinking about a calendar. Had Biden stayed in the 2024 race and won, he’d be nearing the end of the second year of his second term.

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He’d still have roughly two years to go.

Joe Biden sighting at Philadelphia airport. This is the guy Democrats and the media told us could handle four more years👇🏼 https://t.co/tvcr7rc3aP — Jay Gatling (@apinionsvary) November 23, 2026

A man struggling to get through an airport in 2026 tells us what the camera caught that day. The tape I’d like to see replayed is from March 6, 2024. Joe Scarborough told us that, intellectually and analytically, they were seeing the “best Biden ever.” He even said he’d undersold Biden by calling him cogent. How much time had Scarborough spent watching Biden work under pressure? How much of the public’s concern did he even consider worth taking seriously?

Viewers had every right to wonder whether the man they saw in a few public appearances could sustain the job’s demands through January 2029.

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That fateful June debate gave voters a long, unscripted look. Afterward, Jill Biden praised her husband in front of supporters for answering every question. In May 2026, she said the performance had frightened her and that she’d wondered if he was having a stroke.

Her account describes fear and raises a question she can answer. When she spoke that night, how did she square what she told supporters with what she now says she was thinking?

Jill Biden says she thought former President Joe Biden was having a stroke during the 2024 debate against President Donald Trump. https://t.co/TA9OCR3iFE — National Chronicle (@NCNewsOnX) May 27, 2026

Hunter Biden encouraged his father to stay in the race and joined meetings with him and his aides after the family returned from Camp David. The senior aides in those rooms worked for the president, and their duty ran to the country.

Which of them told him plainly what millions of people had just watched? Which pushed for more time in front of voters, answering questions at length?

People with daily access to Biden had a better chance than anyone outside the White House of asking those questions and insisting on answers.

Joe Biden bears responsibility for his own decision to keep running. In Madison, Wis., on July 5, he brushed off the debate as a bad episode. When asked whether he’d take an independent cognitive test and release the results, he pointed to the daily demands of his job, suggesting it would take the Lord Almighty to get him out of the race.

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That’s remarkable faith in one man’s judgment, especially when the judge wants another term.

Nancy Pelosi’s August talk of Mount Rushmore came after Biden withdrew. She’d already raised whether the debate was an episode or a condition. The country could’ve used more of that question before the debate and less talk of carving his face into a mountain afterward. Democrat leaders had asked voters to decide on the next four years. Voters deserved a better answer than a tribute to the previous four.

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A few weeks ago, people threw objects, including milk cartons, as Biden’s party left Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland. He appeared to escape without being struck, yet throwing things at an elderly man is shabby, and there’s no pleasure in seeing him struggle to walk.

I’m trying to keep a straight face while posting this. Stay with me. Joe Biden was pelted with milk cartons by protestors in Dublin, Ireland earlier today. https://t.co/pELUB60nET — Chad Ledger (@TheChadLedger) November 11, 2026

Watch the airport clip again and think of where we’d be if this man were still in the Oval Office.

The people who asked us to put him back in the White House owed us an explanation in 2024, and I have a better chance at growing a full head of hair than hearing any statement.

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