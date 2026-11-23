The Department of War just announced the reboot of the old Office of Strategic Services — OSS — the collection of cowboys and cowgirls who slipped behind enemy lines in World War II to break things, sabotage our enemies, and collect intelligence. Now, what does this actually mean?

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At its very best, the OSS, under the leadership of General "Wild Bill" Donovan and his star right-hand, Allen W. Dulles, created a team of people who could suss out enemy secrets, jump out of planes behind enemy lines, blow stuff up, and learn the "dark arts" of spycraft.

The announcement by the Pentagon of the new OSS was a surprise.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth made the announcement.

The OSS is back. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 12, 2026

The Pentagon touted the reboot by remembering some of the very best of the OSS.

Built by some of WWII’s most visionary minds, the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) carried American resolve into the hardest places and against the most determined enemies. It embodied the determination of Americans who believed they could achieve the impossible. Today, after 81 years, the OSS returns. Our operators deserve a voice equal to the burden placed upon their shoulders.

General "Wild Bill" Donovan led a cadre of OSS officers he selected from "a scattershot collection of Wall Street brokers, Ivy League eggheads, soldiers of fortune, ad men, new men, stunt men, second-story men, and con men," as Tim Wiener put it in his book about the history of the CIA, Legacy of Ashes.

There were women, too. Beloved TV chef and Francophile Julia Child was an OSS spy. So was her husband. They met on an op in Ceylon, now known as Sri Lanka.

A few of the future directors of the CIA put in time as OSS spies. Allen Dulles, Richard Helms, William Colby, and William Casey all later ran the CIA, which, by the way, was never created to become a "spy" agency. The CIA was supposed to have been an insider news agency for President Truman.

Even anti-American communists were among Donovan's 13,000 spies and desk jockeys, according to J. Michael Waller in his book, Big Intel.

At the time, the United States had no intelligence agencies. They relied on the U.S. military intelligence and British intelligence to sniff out trouble.

OSS wasn't always a stellar success. Far from it, in fact. But this reboot appears to be in name only. It was later disbanded.

The second I heard the news, I began contacting the smart people I know who could decode the Pentagon memo on the creation of this new OSS and what it might look like in real life.

Don Bentley was the perfect person to answer the call. He is uniquely qualified to decode this move.

After he left the Army as an Apache helicopter pilot, Bentley joined a company that created gadgets to help special operators downrange. One of the items the company made was special camo to make our troops "invisible."

Now, Don's a full-time successful spy-thriller author in the Vince Flynn universe.

In his novel, Denied Access, Don Bentley wrote scenes of his fictional CIA chief's derring-do in the OSS. It was a spy thriller fan's dream to be given a throwback to old-school spycraft to compare against today's high-tech espionage tactics that he writes about in Capture or Kill or his latest, Double Tap.

As a pilot with experience in the war in Afghanistan (amazing story of trying to find Lone Survivor Marcus Luttrell, by the way), frustrations with the Pentagon procurement process, and, of course, the imagination of writing in the Vince Flynn, Tom Clancy, and Matt Drake series of novels, Bentley can read between the lines and decode Pentagon-speak.

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And what this new OSS is destined to become is an executive "secretariat" which brings all of our military's special operators (SOF) guys under one Pentagon umbrella. They have a budget (minor right now). And so much more.

When I talked to him, the memo had just come out, and we were woodshedding what it all meant.

Watch this American patriot talk about this with me on the Adult in the Room Podcast about something that probably will come up someday in one of his spy thrillers.

If you like talking SEALS, Delta, grunts, aircraft, CIA political intrigue, and the ins and outs of the Pentagon, this one's for you.

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