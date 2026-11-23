Shavuah tov, May God's grace bless America, Israel, and all the Jewish people with safety and protection, good health, and parnassah.

According to Israel7 and based on counter-terrorism expert Rafael Hayoun (who, among other things, gave notice about October 7 weeks ahead of time with specificity), Hamas is in a stronger position now than it was three years ago.

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Hamas "has restored its manpower to the level it maintained before the October 7 attack and is also working to expand its military capabilities, with an emphasis on producing and operating explosive drones.” He said the organization had concluded that rockets had become less effective against Israeli defense systems and had therefore decided to invest more in drone-based capabilities.

According to Hayoun, Hamas studied the use of drones in other combat zones and began applying the knowledge it acquired to training its operatives. He said, "They learned from Hezbollah, learned from Ukraine, and began training with drones. As part of these efforts, Hamas is operating a production network in Gaza that uses 3D printers to manufacture small explosive drones." According to Hayoun's account, the drones can carry explosive charges weighing between half a kilogram and one kilogram, and the organization is training special units to operate them.

On the other side of Israel, Iran demonstrated over the weekend that it is not as debilitated as American media are portraying. Although CENTCOM denied it, saying that it was just an aircraft malfunction, Iran's army says its air defense missile damaged a U.S. F-16 fighter jet over the Gulf, forcing an emergency landing. State media reports.

On Saturday, Iran also "unveiled" an underground missile facility and released photos from the site. According to Majid Mousavi, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, "capabilities in the air and space domain have expanded significantly in the period between confrontations. Surprises and highly impactful means have been developed that generate deterrence. There will be no hesitation in using force or in confronting threats." Iran additionally directly threatened Israel, saying, "if the enemy strikes our infrastructure, including refineries, power stations and other facilities, we will respond in kind by striking Israel's infrastructure and destroying it. The choice is the enemy's: it can surrender to our missiles or to our diplomats."

It would seem that war is imminent. Be it an attack by the U.S. and Israel or an attack from Iran or Hamas, the rhetoric is supercharged and intensified with the unveiling of Iran's forces.

But as always, the Torah portion of this week gives us guidance.

In this week's reading, two events happened that have direct applicability to the situation in the world today. The first is that Jacob wrestles with an angel, and his name is changed to Israel. It is a transitional moment for Jacob, as for the first time, he is willing to have direct conflict in wrestling. Prior to this, he would negotiate or manipulate his way around obstacles. But with this new name, he has also integrated within himself a warrior, someone who is willing to fight and who wins.

Also in this week's reading, Jacob is prepared to go into full conflict with his brother Esau, who threatened him for years. But when he meets with Esau, Jacob finds that Esau wants to capitulate and no longer wants to fight Jacob, whom the Lord also called Israel.

May this story be true today as well. May Israel be strengthened and resolute; and may Iran, which is descended from Esau, realize that the best course is to surrender and not press militarily.

It would be a miracle for Iran to emulate Esau's actions, but as was said by former Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, "In Israel, in order to be a realist, you must believe in miracles.

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And as I am fond of saying, we Jews are in the miracle business, and business is good!

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

November 21, 2026

12th of Kislev, 5787

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