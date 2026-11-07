Task Force Iron Gate to Block Weapons and Sanctioned Materials for Iran

The Trump administration has a new task force related to the Iran operation that will enhance our ability to impede the regime’s global campaign of terrorism and sabotage until we can finally end it once and for all.

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U.S. Central Command’s (CENTCOM) Adm. Brad Cooper ordered the formation of Task Force Iron Gate. It's set to have an internal staff of around 20 civilian and military personnel and will be based in Tampa, Fla. The information came from a November 7 press release posted to X.

"The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea," said Cooper. "Strengthening CENTCOM's collaboration with U.S. interagency partners will further constrain Iran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military."

The CENTCOM press release added:

The new CENTCOM team will coordinate with other U.S. government agencies on preventing the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea… In recent months, America's naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil. Strict enforcement at sea continues against all ships entering or departing Iranian ports.

Importantly, the Iranian regime has no intention of ending the war, and even recently released a video threatening to develop a nuclear weapon to use on Americans.

AI Video Titled “Coming Soon” Simulates an Iranian Nuclear Test Authorized by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei https://t.co/nFN3qcE9ca — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) October 25, 2026

For our VIPs: When Terrorists Celebrate U.S. Election Results, You Know Voters Chose Wrong

Iran’s regime marked the U.S. election by having a “live art” exhibit where actors pantomimed Donald Trump’s imprisonment and execution by hanging. Iranian state TV also threatened to murder Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Recall that the mullahs put a huge bounty on Trump’s head and threatened cyber attacks for Election Day. We don’t know if the cyber attacks were responsible for any of the many technical malfunctions that occurred. Certainly there are Iranian plants across the U.S. along with Tehran’s terrorist proxies, raising money and starting riots here in America.

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s account gleefully posted on November 4, right after the election, “It’s our hope that, by God’s grace and through the prayers of our Master [Imam Mahdi], the Iranian nation will soon experience victory, prosperity, and comprehensive progress, and the stage will be set for an ever-deepening, more rapid decline of the Great Satan’s domination.” By the “Great Satan” he means America, and the Mahdi is the Islamic messiah who the mullahs fanatically believe will come if they succeed in destroying America.

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Some regimes are so evil, you have to wipe them out. We knew that during WWII with the Nazis, the Italian fascists, and the genocidal imperial Japanese. It’s a philosophy that, if revived, will be the only solution to the Iranian regime’s global reign of terror.