Rep. Mike Lawler Begs Voters Not to Give Up After Extreme Machine Failures

The county in New York that had the machine failures after officials said a problem with the paper ballots was keeping scanners from accepting them is causing national headlines. Part of that county is in a swing district with a Republican representative, and Democrats are hoping to take it. Coincidence or corruption?

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Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) is not only fighting for his seat but also for the GOP House majority. In an afternoon Election Day video message, Lawler said, “Polls are open till 9 p.m. tonight. I know there’s been challenges in Westchester County with the ballots and the machines, but stay in line and make sure you vote. Have your voice heard. Do not leave line without voting at your polling location.”

He tried to make his message as nonpartisan as possible. “And to every Republican, and conservative, and independent, and Democrat across this district, get out and vote. Get out and vote. Have your voice heard in this election,” Lawler emphasized. “Do not sit on the sidelines. Dont stay home. This election matters, it will determine control of Congress. Get out and vote.”

It’s Election Day! Polls are open till 9pm tonight. I know there have been challenges in Westchester County with the ballots and the machines, but STAY IN LINE. Make sure you vote and have your voice heard. DO NOT LEAVE THE LINE WITHOUT VOTING AT YOUR POLLING LOCATION! Don’t sit on the sidelines, this election matters. Visit https://t.co/HAjSLhPRaZ to find your polling location. — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) November 3, 2026

It is strange how these machine failures happen regularly in Republican or swing districts every Election Day, leading some GOP voters to give up. Meanwhile, officials claim they need more time to count and they don’t know how anything bad happened, but they’re still sure the machines are secure. At a certain point, the pattern becomes too consistent and too obvious to be called mere random accident every time.

To every voter in Westchester County: DO NOT LEAVE YOUR POLLING PLACE UNTIL YOU VOTE. Every ballot will be counted and we are already in court to make sure they are counted in **one central location** so that our campaign, election monitors, and our attorneys can watch and oversee the process. I have confidence that every vote will be counted — just VOTE and have your voice heard. 🗳️ 🇺🇸 — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) November 3, 2026

Either Democrats are cheating, or the machines themselves are so inherently faulty and unreliable that we shouldn’t be using them. Whichever of those options is the truth, we really should return to all paper ballots as so many other countries do. Electronic voting and electronic tabulation machines are an endless source of problems and voter disenfranchisement. And it is much easier to fudge vote totals with machines than with only paper ballots.

New York State Board of Elections releases statement about Westchester County ballot scanning issues https://t.co/6vJTO98vCz — NY State Board of Elections (@NYSBOE) November 3, 2026

Related: Fake Voting Location Change Texts in Georgia and 2,500 Impossibly Old Voters in Michigan

Not only that, but the Trump administration revealed this year that foreign adversaries like Communist China are sometimes able to access and manipulate our voting machines. Heck, Chinese companies even make the parts for many voting machines. The Iranian regime also threatened cyber attacks related to the election. Even if Democrats are not messing with the machines, it is entirely possible that foreign malicious actors are.

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If you are in one of the counties around America where machines have been having problems, don’t let that prevent you from voting. This election is too important to sit it out.