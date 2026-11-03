DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Rep. Mike Lawler Begs Voters Not to Give Up After Extreme Machine Failures

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 03, 2026 3:07 PM
Advertisement
Rep. Mike Lawler Begs Voters Not to Give Up After Extreme Machine Failures
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The county in New York that had the machine failures after officials said a problem with the paper ballots was keeping scanners from accepting them is causing national headlines. Part of that county is in a swing district with a Republican representative, and Democrats are hoping to take it. Coincidence or corruption?

Advertisement

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) is not only fighting for his seat but also for the GOP House majority. In an afternoon Election Day video message, Lawler said, “Polls are open till 9 p.m. tonight. I know there’s been challenges in Westchester County with the ballots and the machines, but stay in line and make sure you vote. Have your voice heard. Do not leave line without voting at your polling location.”

He tried to make his message as nonpartisan as possible. “And to every Republican, and conservative, and independent, and Democrat across this district, get out and vote. Get out and vote. Have your voice heard in this election,” Lawler emphasized. “Do not sit on the sidelines. Dont stay home. This election matters, it will determine control of Congress. Get out and vote.”

It is strange how these machine failures happen regularly in Republican or swing districts every Election Day, leading some GOP voters to give up. Meanwhile, officials claim they need more time to count and they don’t know how anything bad happened, but they’re still sure the machines are secure. At a certain point, the pattern becomes too consistent and too obvious to be called mere random accident every time. 

Recommended
The Most Hopeful Sign for Republicans on Election Day 2026 Is… Scott Pinsker The 'Bile Election': Voters Hate Democrats More Than the IRS or Republicans Rick Moran
Advertisement

Either Democrats are cheating, or the machines themselves are so inherently faulty and unreliable that we shouldn’t be using them. Whichever of those options is the truth, we really should return to all paper ballots as so many other countries do. Electronic voting and electronic tabulation machines are an endless source of problems and voter disenfranchisement. And it is much easier to fudge vote totals with machines than with only paper ballots. 

Related: Fake Voting Location Change Texts in Georgia and 2,500 Impossibly Old Voters in Michigan

Not only that, but the Trump administration revealed this year that foreign adversaries like Communist China are sometimes able to access and manipulate our voting machines. Heck, Chinese companies even make the parts for many voting machines. The Iranian regime also threatened cyber attacks related to the election. Even if Democrats are not messing with the machines, it is entirely possible that foreign malicious actors are.

Advertisement

If you are in one of the counties around America where machines have been having problems, don’t let that prevent you from voting. This election is too important to sit it out.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, especially going into the midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | CYBERATTACK | ELECTION INTEGRITY | NEW YORK

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Most Hopeful Sign for Republicans on Election Day 2026 Is…

The Most Hopeful Sign for Republicans on Election Day 2026 Is…

Scott Pinsker
The 'Bile Election': Voters Hate Democrats More Than the IRS or Republicans

The 'Bile Election': Voters Hate Democrats More Than the IRS or Republicans

Rick Moran
Minnesota Poll Worker Intimidates Voters With 'Bloody' Shirt Mocking Charlie Kirk

Minnesota Poll Worker Intimidates Voters With 'Bloody' Shirt Mocking Charlie Kirk

Phone Kyaw

Trending on PJ Media Videos