Minnesota Poll Worker Intimidates Voters With 'Bloody' Shirt Mocking Charlie Kirk

We have a major mental illness problem in this country.

Today, as voters were lining up to vote in Minnesota on Election Day, they saw that their poll worker was wearing a T-shirt that said “Problem Solved” with red paint splatter near the neck to openly mock the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement

A poll worker in Minnesota. They just want free healthcare, guys. https://t.co/SzKKiZc8Oe — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 3, 2026

I have so many questions. How was this woman allowed to sit down and work that day in that horrendous and despicable outfit? If she was confident enough to publicly wear that outfit on Election Day, what other jobs does this woman do that tolerate this? Is she a teacher or a nurse?

Most important of all, will she be arrested? This poll worker’s decision to wear that outfit is against the law already! This is clearly voter intimidation, especially because it's at the polling location on Election Day. Under 18 U.S. Code § 594, intimidating, threatening, or coercing someone to interfere with their right to vote in elections is a crime.

Hennepin County confirmed this picture to be true and reported this incident to the city clerk in Rogers, Minn., for review:

SUBMITTED: Poll worker wears “Problem Solved” T-shirt with red splatter near the collar resembling blood. Speculation is that it celebrates the assassination of Charlie Kirk or other assassinations; the Halloween design has been controversial for years. The picture was taken Saturday at the Rogers fire station community room. In a statement to @AlphaNews, Hennepin County confirmed it forwarded the concern to the city clerk in Rogers for review. “Hennepin County expects polling places to be welcoming and free from intimidation, harassment, or disruption for voters and election workers alike… Anyone with concerns about conduct at a polling place should bring them to the attention of the head election judge or city clerk's office,” the statement reads. — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) November 3, 2026

She must be arrested, lose her job, and be publicly shamed to set her as an example that this type of vile thinking, this type of disgusting political intimidation and threatening, is rejected by society. She is not the only one with this mental illness thinking that political violence is okay. This disease has spread to so many leftists. Numerous people in society today with an evil mindset that is incompatible with Western civilization’s ideas of free expression and speech share the same sentiment as this poll worker.

This year’s Halloween, droves of leftists dressed up in outfits mocking the murder of Charlie Kirk. Here are some recent examples:

Leftists are dressing up as Charlie Kirk in droves for halloween. Sick people. They want you dead and they think it's funny. Never forget it. https://t.co/uFJkxSDuHX — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) October 31, 2026

Another guy in Australia dressed up as murdered Charlie Kirk for Halloween https://t.co/4Th9blEPAC — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇫🇷🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) November 1, 2026

The Left, a coalition of so-called tolerance, a group that claims to stand united against hate but openly supports assassinations of people who disagree with them, has already shown its true colors publicly on display.

Advertisement

Exclusively for our VIPs: California Has a Chance to Turn Its Housing Crisis Around

We are in a spiritual war. A war of good versus evil. The Left cannot defend their bad and unpopular ideas, so they cheat with their classic tricks as seen today. They do not believe in free expression, thought, and speech; they believe in the justification of political violence. This must be stopped. They must not take political power. Go vote like your life depends on it because they truly want us conservatives dead.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help PJ Media continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.