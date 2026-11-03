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Fake Voting Location Change Texts in Georgia and 2,500 Impossibly Old Voters in Michigan

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 03, 2026 2:00 PM
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Fake Voting Location Change Texts in Georgia and 2,500 Impossibly Old Voters in Michigan
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

As expected, those allegedly secure voting machines are breaking down or jamming across the country, Michigan is claiming thousands of its registered voters are legitimately well over a century old, and Georgia voters are reporting fake polling place change notifications.

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Fulton County — the same Georgia county currently under investigation by the Trump administration for apparent 2020 election fraud — is once again having issues. The county is now warning voters not to be fooled by strange texts.

The scam of suddenly changing polling locations or claiming that a move is occurring is a very old Democrat trick. During the last few decades of the 19th century, Democrats in multiple southern states used terrorism, ballot stuffing, or racist laws to disenfranchise black and other Republican voters. Sometimes Democrat officials would turn away black voters from their polling places, and sometimes there were sudden moves of polling places about which only white Democrat voters received word. If it turns out that leftist activists or corrupt woke officials are behind the fake texts in Georgia, it wouldn't exactly be surprising from a historical standpoint.

Westchester County, N.Y., (a swing district) and parts of Maricopa County, Ariz., are among those that had sudden outages or jams for election machines.

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Related: Michigan GOP Wins: State Can’t Delete Election Poll Books

Some places also ran out of ballots.

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Meanwhile, in Michigan, a conservative group, the Public Interest Legal Foundation, is questioning just how many people aged 110 and older should legitimately be on the voter rolls.

[Breitbart:] The complaint, filed late last month, accuses Michigan officials of keeping 2,461 registrants on the state’s voter rolls despite their birth years being listed as at least 110 years old — 47 of which have birth years in the 1800s.

One such registrant’s birth year is listed as 1823, 14 years before Michigan became a state. PILF lawyers said they warned about the registrant in 2019, but the registrant remains on the Michigan voter rolls.

Obviously, some of the names should not be on the voter rolls because the ages are impossible. Other names are questionable and need verification. The problem is that Michigan officials are not interested in closing loopholes for fraud.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | FRAUD | GEORGIA | MICHIGAN

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