Fake Voting Location Change Texts in Georgia and 2,500 Impossibly Old Voters in Michigan

As expected, those allegedly secure voting machines are breaking down or jamming across the country, Michigan is claiming thousands of its registered voters are legitimately well over a century old, and Georgia voters are reporting fake polling place change notifications.

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Fulton County — the same Georgia county currently under investigation by the Trump administration for apparent 2020 election fraud — is once again having issues. The county is now warning voters not to be fooled by strange texts.

Some Fulton County voters have reported receiving text messages regarding polling place changes. These text messages were not sent by Fulton County. Voters should verify their polling place on the Georgia My Voter page or call 404-612-7020. https://t.co/ngAHgYA6eR — FultonCountyGeorgia (@FultonInfo) November 3, 2026

The scam of suddenly changing polling locations or claiming that a move is occurring is a very old Democrat trick. During the last few decades of the 19th century, Democrats in multiple southern states used terrorism, ballot stuffing, or racist laws to disenfranchise black and other Republican voters. Sometimes Democrat officials would turn away black voters from their polling places, and sometimes there were sudden moves of polling places about which only white Democrat voters received word. If it turns out that leftist activists or corrupt woke officials are behind the fake texts in Georgia, it wouldn't exactly be surprising from a historical standpoint.

Westchester County, N.Y., (a swing district) and parts of Maricopa County, Ariz., are among those that had sudden outages or jams for election machines.

BREAKING: Chester County, PA precincts have been ordered to keep polls open LATE until 8:30 pm after voting machines experienced issues this morning. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 3, 2026

Another county-wide voting computer failure in suburban Indianapolis. In Tennessee, Arizona, and in Georgia in prior elections, these programmed failures were designed to divert votes to then be illegally adjudicated. Countless voters were deprived of their right to vote because of the failed machines. — Robert Bowes (@Robert_B_Bowes) November 3, 2026

Related: Michigan GOP Wins: State Can’t Delete Election Poll Books

Jackson County, a typically heavy Republican county in Mississippi, is having technical and logistics issues today. People have been reportedly leaving precincts due to the issues. A statement just released from the Election Commission says: "We are experiencing equipment issues at some polling locations across Jackson County, resulting in delays for voters. Today is the first election using the county’s new voting machines. "We recognize that your time is valuable, and we apologize for the delays and frustration this has caused. "We ask for your patience and understanding with our poll workers and encourage you to remain in line to cast your ballot. "If you are in line at 7 p.m. tonight, you have the right to vote……….even if your wait extends past closing time. Please stay in line. "Thank you for your patience and your commitment to making your voice heard." — Frank Corder (@frankcorder) November 3, 2026

Some places also ran out of ballots.

A polling location in Brandywine ran out of paper ballots Tuesday morning, causing a backup of voters. https://t.co/8tCXxeZfkz — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) November 3, 2026

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Meanwhile, in Michigan, a conservative group, the Public Interest Legal Foundation, is questioning just how many people aged 110 and older should legitimately be on the voter rolls.

[Breitbart:] The complaint, filed late last month, accuses Michigan officials of keeping 2,461 registrants on the state’s voter rolls despite their birth years being listed as at least 110 years old — 47 of which have birth years in the 1800s. One such registrant’s birth year is listed as 1823, 14 years before Michigan became a state. PILF lawyers said they warned about the registrant in 2019, but the registrant remains on the Michigan voter rolls.

Obviously, some of the names should not be on the voter rolls because the ages are impossible. Other names are questionable and need verification. The problem is that Michigan officials are not interested in closing loopholes for fraud.