FBI Raid Vindicates Georgia Election Concerns — Even If It Changes Nothing

The FBI raided an elections office in Fulton County, Ga., on Wednesday. The office is located in Union City, a southern suburb of Atlanta.

BREAKING: FBI is executing a search warrant at a Fulton County election office in Georgia; Fox News is told it is related to the 2020 election pic.twitter.com/LubnrCTAin — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2026

Advertisement

My friend and colleague Matt Margolis explained:

That investigation exposed a serious chain-of-custody failure in Fulton County that potentially affected about 315,000 votes. At the center of the problem were unsigned tabulation tapes, a basic safeguard required to certify election results. Even Ann Brumbaugh, an attorney for the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections, acknowledged that the tapes were never signed. Those signatures are the only legal confirmation that reported vote totals are legitimate. Without them, confidence in Fulton County’s 2020 results erodes quickly. The stakes were enormous given Georgia’s razor-thin outcome, with Joe Biden declared the winner by just over 11,000 votes. Taken together, these findings make it increasingly clear that concerns about Georgia’s 2020 election deserved far more serious attention than they received.

“The main election office in Union City was the target of the search, though the FBI did not elaborate on why they were interested in the facility,” reports Steph Whiteside at NewsNation. “Georgia was one of the states at the center of President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the 2020 election was stolen.”

In fact, Trump’s claims that the Democrats stole the election in Georgia led Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to try to prosecute Trump and over a dozen other co-defendants under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. We all know how that turned out — if you don’t, check out my coverage of the whole debacle.

Advertisement

Related: The Prosecutor Who Cried ‘Political Theater’ Takes the Stage Herself

Here’s hoping the raid will reveal some things about the Fulton County situation that we suspected might have been the case. The county that allegedly froze out Republican poll watchers and count watchers and took way longer than it should to count votes ought to see accountability for any shenanigans.

But here’s the thing: changing the 2020 election in Georgia to a Trump win is nothing more than a moral victory, albeit a satisfying one. Those of us who have been sounding the alarm that Georgia isn’t the blue or purple state, as too many people have claimed, can smugly assert our rightness. That’s a football I’ll spike until the day I die if the FBI can somehow make that happen.

But all it is is a pyrrhic victory. Even if there’s enough evidence to swing the election for Trump, Georgia only has 16 electoral votes. The final electoral college total was 306 for Biden and 232 for Trump, so flipping Georgia would change the total to 290-248. It’s a lot closer, but it still leaves Trump 22 electoral college votes short of a win.

The other part of this equation is that, unless the FBI is working on some really cool time-travel technology, flipping Georgia red for 2020 won’t undo the Biden years. It won’t reverse the lawfare that that administration undertook. It won’t undo the otherization of the unvaccinated. It won’t erase the Independence Hall speech that made Biden look like the authoritarian that the left wants Trump to be. And it won’t undo the autopen.

Advertisement

So while we can watch the FBI search on Fulton County’s elections office with interest and hope that the news turns our way, it’s a merely philosophical exercise. Sure, it’ll give us loads of satisfaction, but it won’t change anything concrete.

The FBI raid didn’t come with answers — but PJ Media does.

While the legacy media rushes to downplay what just happened in Fulton County, our writers are digging into what it really means and why it matters — even now.

Become a PJ Media VIP and get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT.

Because truth is worth fighting for.