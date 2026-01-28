BREAKING: FBI Executes Search Warrant at Fulton County Elections Office

FBI agents executed a search warrant on Wednesday at the Fulton County elections office in Union City, just south of Atlanta, reports the Associated Press.

The FBI confirmed the operation but declined to provide details, citing an ongoing matter.

The search comes as the FBI under the leadership of Director Kash Patel has moved quickly to pursue the political grievances of President Donald Trump, including by working with the Justice Department to investigate multiple perceived adversaries of the Republican commander-in-chief. The Justice Department had no immediate comment.

President Donald Trump has long insisted that the 2020 election was stolen. However, his efforts to force investigations into irregularities were denied by the courts.

Last year, Judge Robert McBurney granted the Georgia State Election Board access to Fulton County’s physical 2020 ballots and related election records. The decision followed the Republican-led board’s move to reopen its investigation into how Fulton County conducted the presidential election. McBurney ordered the county to turn over the materials, with the election board responsible for the estimated $400,000 cost of retrieving and transporting them.

That investigation exposed a serious chain-of-custody failure in Fulton County that potentially affected about 315,000 votes. At the center of the problem were unsigned tabulation tapes, a basic safeguard required to certify election results. Even Ann Brumbaugh, an attorney for the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections, acknowledged that the tapes were never signed.

Those signatures are the only legal confirmation that reported vote totals are legitimate. Without them, confidence in Fulton County’s 2020 results erodes quickly. The stakes were enormous given Georgia’s razor-thin outcome, with Joe Biden declared the winner by just over 11,000 votes. Taken together, these findings make it increasingly clear that concerns about Georgia’s 2020 election deserved far more serious attention than they received.

The Department of Justice last month sued the clerk of the Fulton County superior and magistrate courts in federal court seeking access to documents from the 2020 election in the county. The lawsuit said the department sent a letter to Che Alexander, clerk of superior and magistrate courts, but that she has failed to produce the requested documents. Alexander has filed a motion to dismiss the suit. The Justice Department complaint says that the purpose of its request was “ascertaining Georgia’s compliance with various federal election laws.” The attorney general is also trying to help the State Election Board with its “transparency efforts under Georgia law.” A three-person conservative majority on the State Election Board has repeatedly sought to reopen a case alleging wrongdoing by Fulton County during the 2020 election. It passed a resolution in July seeking assistance from the U.S. attorney general to access voting materials..

If Georgia’s certified result was wrong, that alone would not alter the outcome of the 2020 election today. It would, however, vindicate those who warned that the election was not the “safest and most secure in history,” despite the repeated insistence of Democrats who repeated that line as if it were gospel.

The reality is that 2020 turned on roughly 50,000 votes spread across just three states. That narrow margin is precisely why the unanswered questions still matter. They should not be brushed aside or left to fade into the background simply because they are politically inconvenient.

