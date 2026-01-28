Tom Homan Just Took Control of Minneapolis, Whether Walz and Frey Admit It or Not

Border Czar Tom Homan has barely set foot in Minneapolis, and already Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey look like they’re taking orders from him.

On Tuesday, Homan met with Walz, Frey, and top law enforcement officials to discuss crime and immigration enforcement. He reported that the meeting was productive.

“Today I met with Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and top law enforcement officials to discuss the issues on the ground in Minnesota,” Homan revealed Tuesday evening in a post on X. “We all agree that we need to support our law enforcement officers and get criminals off the streets. While we don’t agree on everything, these meetings were a productive starting point, and I look forward to more conversations with key stakeholders in the days ahead. President Trump has been clear: he wants American cities to be safe and secure for law-abiding residents — and they will be.”

Translation: Walz and Frey came in still clinging to their defiant rhetoric about federal overreach, but they left realizing that the adults are back in charge. Homan made it clear he’s following orders from President Trump himself, who has vowed to restore law and order in America’s cities.

And the results can already be seen.

For one thing, Walz’s apparent cooperation angered the anti-ICE crowd. On Tuesday afternoon, roughly 200 agitators assembled outside his office, shouting "ICE out now!" and "Do your job!"

Before the demonstration, organizers said they planned to slowly march toward the governor’s doors, a move that remained peaceful. Agitators also screamed slogans like "Whose house is this… our house," "What do we want? Charges. When do we want it? Now," and "No one is illegal… power to the people." Some held signs reading "Justice for Good," featuring a photo of Renee Good, who was shot and killed by a federal officer earlier this month. Others held signs demanding justice for Alex Pretti, who was shot last week by a federal officer.

If they’re not happy, it’s a good sign. But the most telling thing is that finally, local law enforcement was allowed to do its job and defend ICE agents:

Look how pathetic these anti-ICE protests look when local police aren’t handcuffed and are actually able to defend their communities.



Shoutout to Maple Grove PD and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s department for standing with ICE at the Springhill Hotel! pic.twitter.com/V5qeH0OkYj — Mav (@BottomGroyper) January 27, 2026

Of course, we shouldn’t pretend this means everyone is on the same page. Mayor Frey is desperately trying to save face with the radical left.

Today, Chief O'Hara and I met with Border Czar Homan and had a productive conversation. I reiterated that my main ask is for Operation Metro Surge to end as quickly as possible. Public safety works best when it's built on community trust, not tactics that create fear or division. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 27, 2026

I also made it clear that Minneapolis does not and will not enforce federal immigration laws, and that we will remain focused on keeping our neighbors and streets safe.



City leaders will continue to stay in conversation with Mr. Homan and his team. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 27, 2026

Despite that posturing, it’s obvious what really happened.

Homan didn’t just get a meeting for show. He got results. And that cooperation, however quietly arranged, means one thing: Walz and Frey are in the back seat, whether they like it or not.

So yes, Walz and Frey can put on a defiant face for the cameras, but on the ground, it’s clearly Tom Homan calling the shots.

Trump sent Homan to Minneapolis with one mission: Make the streets safe again. Judging by how quickly the power dynamics flipped, he’s already doing exactly that.

