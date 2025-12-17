[UPDATED] The Prosecutor Who Cried ‘Political Theater’ Takes the Stage Herself

Update: The circus has already begun, and Fani Willis is the lead clown.

Fani Willis loses her damn mind when presented with documents showing how much money her office paid her lover Nathan Wade during the witch hunt against President Trump:



"Why don't you investigate how many times they called me the n word?" pic.twitter.com/luC6E5rORM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 17, 2025

Original story:

Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis thought she had a slam-dunk case that would take down Donald Trump and several other Republicans, including now-Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. By now, she probably wishes she had never even tried to prosecute the once and future president and grab her 15 minutes of fame in the first place.

Willis is set to testify before Georgia lawmakers on Wednesday about how she conducted her investigation into Trump and more than a dozen co-defendants for what she insisted was “election interference” after the 2020 presidential election. That investigation was rife with corruption and questionable behavior from the prosecutor.

WSB Radio reports:

The special investigative committee says it plans to focus on the prosecution of the 2020 election interference case and whether any state laws need to be changed next session. Republican State Senator Greg Dolezal says lawmakers want answers and do not want to see a similar situation happen again in Georgia. “We want to ensure this never happens again in the state of Georgia,” Dolezal said. “Look, this is about fairness in the legal system. This is not about partisan politics.”

“We look forward to getting to the bottom of what exactly happened in her case against the fellow Georgians and the president,” Dolezal added.

Willis’ attorney, the oily former Gov. Roy Barnes (the last Democrat to hold that office in Georgia), will represent her. He has already said that he won’t have much patience for any discussion of Willis’ affair with her special counsel, Nathan Wade.

“If they disqualify every member of the General Assembly who has a romantic relationship with a secretary or a lobbyist, you’re not going to be able to have a quorum next session,” Barnes said. Once you stop rolling your eyes, keep reading.

We should expect Willis to gallop along on the high horse she rode throughout the investigation. She treated her attempt to grab the headlines and bring down Trump as a moral crusade, even as she engaged in corrupt behavior throughout it.

“Willis has described Wednesday’s hearing as ‘political theater,’” WSB reports.

Her use of the phrase “political theater” is awfully rich. After all, Willis grandstanded with the best of them during the investigation, including an appearance at a historic black church in Atlanta, during which she insisted that anybody who disagreed with her and her tactics was racist and sexist. The church gave her sermon time, and she used it to talk about herself.

If you want to talk about "political theater," remember how Willis and Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat arrested Trump and made his mugshot famous.

“She was removed from the election interference case because of an improper romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who assisted with the prosecution,” WSB continues. “The case was later dropped by Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council Director Peter Skandalakis after Willis was disqualified.”

It’s more than “she was removed.” The Georgia Supreme Court declared that Willis’ behavior rendered her unfit to continue as prosecutor on the case. Yet, somehow, Fulton County’s Democrat voter base overwhelmingly reelected her in 2024.

The committee is hoping that Willis will give it answers that will help legislators determine if Georgia needs laws to prevent investigations like this one from wasting taxpayers’ money. More likely, however, Willis will exhibit the same insolent behavior for which she is famous — and which perpetuates the stereotype of the “angry black woman.”

Fani Willis spent months accusing Donald Trump of “political theater.” Now she’s the one taking the stage.

The once-ballyhooed Fulton County RICO case collapsed under the weight of corruption, grandstanding, and a prosecutor who couldn’t follow the same rules she demanded everyone else obey. This week, Georgia lawmakers finally get their turn to ask how a taxpayer-funded crusade turned into a national embarrassment.

Was this ever about justice — or was it always about headlines?

