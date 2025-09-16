From RICO to Wrecked: Georgia Supreme Court Keeps Fani Willis Off Trump Case

Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, Ga., thought she could make herself into a hero by going after President Donald Trump and over a dozen others on Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges stemming from their challenge to the 2020 presidential election. Instead, she made herself infamous, and now she’s off the case for good.

In December 2024, the Georgia Court of Appeals removed Willis as prosecutor on the case, citing her conflicts of interest in hiring her lover, Nathan Wade, to serve as special prosecutor, despite his lack of experience with RICO. Almost immediately, Willis announced her intention to appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the court voted 4-3 to decline to hear Willis’ case. One justice was disqualified from voting, while another abstained from voting.

The Associated Press reports:

Citing an “appearance of impropriety” created by a romantic relationship Willis had with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she had hired to lead the case, the Georgia Court of Appeals in December ruled that Willis and her office could not continue to prosecute the case. “Willis’ misconduct during the investigation and prosecution of President Trump was egregious and she deserved nothing less than disqualification,” Steve Sadow, Trump’s attorney in the Georgia case, said in a statement. Willis said she disagreed with the court’s decision, but would direct her office to make the case file and evidence available to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia so it can appoint a new prosecutor to replace her.

Willis made a statement in which she said, “I hope that whoever is assigned to handle the case will have the courage to do what the evidence and the law demand.”

The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council (whose head is a Republican, by the way) now has the unenviable task of finding someone to take up the case. The likelihood is that whoever takes the case will simply drop it.

“It could be difficult to find a prosecutor willing to take the case, given its complex nature and the resources required,” the AP notes. It also points out that even if a prosecutor wanted to continue down Willis’ path, it would be difficult to prosecute a sitting president; however, the prosecutor could go after the 14 other defendants if he or she wished.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R-Ga.), who was one of Willis’ targets when he was a state senator, issued a statement in response to the ruling.

“The Supreme Court just shut Fani Willis down,” Jones said. “Her political circus is OVER. She came after myself, President Trump, and all of our conservative values, and has now lost — twice. Georgia deserves better than a DA who weaponizes the justice system for her own political gain. Today justice is served for Georgia, and justice is served for President Trump.”

“Willis had asked the Georgia high court to consider whether the lower appeals court was wrong to disqualify her ‘based solely upon an appearance of impropriety and absent a finding of an actual conflict of interest or forensic misconduct,’” the AP states. “She also asked the state Supreme Court to weigh whether the Court of Appeals erred “in substituting the trial court’s discretion with its own” in this case.”

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more details as they become available. We’re particularly awaiting a statement from the Trump team.

