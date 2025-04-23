House Judiciary Committee Is Losing Patience With Fani Willis

The ongoing sniping between the House Judiciary Committee and Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani “Cash Stash” Willis isn’t going to end anytime soon. It’s been nearly two years since the committee began looking into Willis’ “politically motivated prosecution” of Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants — and that was months before the scandal erupted involving her relationship with her special counsel, who was underqualified to prosecute corruption cases but was embroiled in an affair with the DA.

In February 2024, the committee subpoenaed records from Willis’ office; a year later, the committee demanded more records from the prosecutor’s office. Willis has stomped her feet, and her staff has dragged its feet. And Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chair of the committee, has had enough.

“In a series of letters sent on Thursday, congressional investigators pressed several members of the district attorney’s staff to provide testimony and documents related to the since-defunct House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack,” reports Law and Crime. “Those requests, the letters note, are a long time in the making — and have long been delayed.”

“On February 6, 2025, the Committee wrote to you requesting documents relating to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s (FCDAO) coordination with the partisan January 6 Select Committee during its politically-motivated prosecution of President Donald J. Trump, and that you appear for a transcribed interview,” begins a letter to Chief Senior District Attorney F. McDonald Wakeford. “The letter asked that you comply with our requests by February 20, 2025.”

“The committee announced Thursday that it continues to seek testimony and documents from four senior employees of District Attorney Fani Willis’ office: Chief Senior District Attorney Donald Wakeford, Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten, Assistant Chief Investigator Michael Hill, and Assistant Trina Swanson-Lucas,” reports Fox 5 Atlanta. “Letters requesting their voluntary cooperation were sent Thursday afternoon.

The letter to Wakeford, which you can read in its entirety below, reminds him that the office requested a 30-day extension and asked for another 45-day extension when that original extension was over. A week after first requesting the 45-day extension, attorney Charlie Bailey called the committee and reiterated the request for another 45 days.

Side note: Attorney Charlie Bailey is the same Charlie Bailey who Willis campaigned for as the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in 2022, at the same time she was targeting Burt Jones, Bailey’s GOP opponent, who won that election and is Georgia’s current lieutenant governor. That conflict of interest led Judge Robert McBurney to order Willis to stop targeting Jones.

Jordan and his committee have gotten fed up with Willis and her office’s stonewalling tactics:

It has been 70 days since the Committee first requested your voluntary cooperation with our oversight. Upon your request, the Committee granted you an extension for the purpose of obtaining counsel to represent you in this matter. You have had sufficient time to obtain counsel, and, in fact, you currently have counsel representing you before the Committee. There is no reason for further delay. Please produce the requested documents and information, as well as ask your counsel to contact Committee staff to schedule your transcribed interview, by 5:00 p.m. on May 1, 2025.

The letter includes a phone number for a representative of Willis’ office to call to schedule an interview and concludes, “The Committee is prepared to resort to compulsory process if necessary.”

It’s well past time for Willis and her staff to stop fooling around, delaying, and denying the committee what it’s asking for. Of course, we know that an entitled, mouthy Democrat like Willis is going to do all she can to prevent the truth from coming out.

You can read the full letter below:

House Judiciary Committee Letter to Fulton County DA's Office by PJ Media on Scribd

