Fani Willis Claims That Holding Prosecutors Like Her Accountable Is Racist

Some people just don’t want to face accountability. Fani Willis is the poster child for this type of attitude, which has been evident from the start of her persecution — sorry, prosecution of Donald Trump.

Advertisement

From day one, Willis played with fire. She attempted to include then-State Sen. Burt Jones in the investigation while actively campaigning for Charlie Bailey, the Democrat running against Jones in the race for lieutenant governor, which Jones won. At the same time, Willis’ spokesperson was shacking up with Bailey; they later married. A judge eventually barred Willis from investigating Jones.

At the beginning of this year, we learned that Willis had hired Nathan Wade, with whom she was carrying on an affair, to assist with the prosecution of Trump and 18 co-defendants, bringing new meaning to the term “special counsel.” We’ve covered that whole debacle in detail at PJ Media, so I won’t go into all the details here. But suffice it to say that the Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney’s office is in a shambles under Willis’ leadership.

The Georgia General Assembly passed a law in 2023 (and again in 2024 after a judge put the kibosh on some of the provisions of the original statute) that established a commission to hold prosecutors accountable for doing their jobs. Willis could find herself in the crosshairs of this commission, and you better believe she has something to say about it.

Willis appeared on Rachel Maddow’s show on MSNBC to draw some crazy conclusions and make some wild accusations about Georgia’s prosecutorial oversight law. The New York Post reports:

Advertisement

“Georgia had never had a prosecutorial oversight committee,” Willis told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow when asked about the state Senate’s special committee investigation. “All of a sudden, 14 minorities were elected to office to serve as district attorney,” she continued. “And now all of a sudden they need an oversight committee to look after district attorneys because they want to tell us how to prosecute and who to prosecute and where we should put our resources, as opposed to allowing the voters that put us in the seats to make those determinations.”

Of course, Willis believes that she’s done nothing wrong and that everyone is targeting her unnecessarily, and she used the snippiest language possible to talk about it. The Post continues:

“They use false reasons for wanting to come after me,” the district attorney said Monday. “What is so ironic is, although it’s only 14 of the 50 DAs in the state of Georgia, most of the citizens report to our jurisdictions, so, although we’re smaller in number than the other 36, most of the population has elected these minority DAs to serve them and has trusted their judgment,” Willis argued. “But apparently we now need Daddy to tell us how to do our job.”

She went there. How classy and professional of her.

Related: Fani's Follies Continue: A State Rep. Sues Willis While the DA Dodges Debates



Advertisement

The Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission is racist in Willis’ eyes. She refuses to testify before a State Senate Committee. She claims that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and the House Judiciary Committee have “no legitimate purpose” in investigating any collusion between her office and the Biden administration.

As all of this is going down, Willis is facing a primary challenger on Tuesday in Christian Wise Smith, who debated an empty podium when Willis refused to face him at one of the Atlanta Press Club debates.

“I am at a point where I need Fulton County voters to get out and vote. I need people around the country to support me big and small, to say that we are going to be a country that believes in the rule of law, we are not going to allow people to be attacked while they do their jobs,” Willis announced.

The truth of the matter is that Willis believes she is above reproach. The fact that she doesn’t think she needs to be held accountable is the reason why we should hold her accountable.