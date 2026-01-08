Jim Breuer Turns on ‘Demonic’ Hollywood, Credits Jesus With Saving His Marriage

Comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Jim Breuer, best known for his sleepy, stoner look, has spoken out against Hollywood, calling the entertainment industry “demonic” and sharing how Jesus Christ helped him save his marriage. As you probably already guessed, the left absolutely hates Breuer for speaking the truth. That only makes me love the guy more. Plus, he’s genuinely hilarious. If you’ve never watched his stand-up, you’re seriously missing out.

Breuer recently appeared on the Funny How God Works podcast, where he discussed how God helped save his marriage and put him back on the right path. Lately, more celebrities and entertainers have shared similar testimonies, which feels encouraging. With all the bad news we consume daily—thanks largely to constant immersion in the social media-driven news cycle—it’s refreshing to see reminders that God still works, even amid total chaos.

“Long story short, my wife and I—we were having a tough time in the marriage,” Breuer said during the interview. “There’s this little post office in Chester, New Jersey, and I pull down this side street, go around the corner, park, and I take it up with God. I’m sobbing at this point, too.” Breuer then did what many of us do when we finally confront God’s existence and recognize how badly we’ve derailed the plan He laid out for our lives.

He argued with the Lord, trying to convince God that he was a pretty good guy. Anyone who came to Christ later in life understands this desperate attempt at self-justification. We tell ourselves we’re not committing genocide like Hitler. We’re not killing anyone or stealing from the supermarket. We only look at women and fantasize about them. We say it’s fine to check the menu as long as we eat at home. None of that passes muster with God. We can never earn salvation through goodness alone. No amount of good works can save us. You and I have committed cosmic treason against the Creator and Ruler of all existence. Only Jesus—and His finished work on the cross—can save us.

“If you exist, and I know you do—I know you do—I need you right now,” Breuer continued. “I’m begging you, please. You have to come and intervene now. Please help save this marriage, please.”

Breuer says God answered his prayer. A few days after that conversation, his wife broke down in tears and told him that a woman had asked if she could pray over their situation. That offer began working on his wife’s heart.

“She went, they prayed that I find goodness, and that God may find love through me,” Breuer said. Several months later, he added, “There’s no fighting, no bickering. No anger. We’re just having real conversations—and wow, our marriage is saved.”

The comedian said he felt stunned when his wife suddenly turned to prayer and insisted she experienced “an overwhelming love” during that moment. She soon began attending church with him, and the rips and tears in their marriage started to heal.

Later in the program, Breuer shared how a young woman recognized him from his television work and told him she wanted to move to Los Angeles to break into the entertainment industry. He responded by issuing a blunt warning about what L.A. is really like.

“All I can think is, if this kid goes to California, is she this excited over me? I’m a nobody. I’m not a producer,” he recalled. “If you go out to LA and put yourself out there that hard, these demonic monsters can see you coming. This kid can’t go down.” Breuer spent 45 minutes talking with the woman and tried to give her everything she needed to avoid the evil that has consumed so many lives in Hollywood.

“I got so honest with her,” he told the host. “I talked about morality. I talked about people I’ve known who got sucked up by this industry—drugs. I got real with her. By the time it was over, she said, ‘Wow, I never thought of that stuff.’” Breuer urged her to exercise discernment and stay alert to exploitation, warning her, “They will take advantage of you, and they will target you. Trust me.”

God used Breuer’s words to steer the woman away from a dangerous path. Several months later, her mother sought him out and said his advice led her daughter to abandon her pursuit of fame. Breuer then described Hollywood’s atmosphere as “demonic” and likened it to possession.

“It’s the lack of humanity—the disconnection from morality and spiritual existence—and how it’s all broken down,” he explained. “That, to me, is demonic. And I’ll explain it. People grow up, but entertainers or anyone who wants to make it big stay susceptible to ‘offers’ to become bigger.”

“Until you understand the power of that lust to be better—that greed, that ego to tower over everyone else—you’ll never understand how easy it is,” he added. “It’s almost like a possession.”

Breuer then revealed that he chose to leave Hollywood after he woke up and recognized how the industry was destroying him and others he knew.

