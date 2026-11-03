Haley Stevens Fires Back at the Party Trying to Destroy Her

After taking a crazy amount of flak from her own party for the simple and brave act of refusing to back a blatant antisemite, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) is fighting back.

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Stevens published an X article titled "The Decisions We Make," laying out exactly why she yanked her endorsement of Democratic Socialist Abdul El-Sayed and threw her support behind Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's Senate race. Her party has spent weeks trying to bully her into retreat. She hasn't budged an inch.

And the bullying has been relentless. James Carville made some crude remarks about her, and others made baseless allegations of domestic abuse against her fiancé.

"My decision to withdraw my endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed and support Mike Rogers has angered many Democrats. I understand why," Stevens wrote. "But it was not impulsive, and it was not made for me by anyone else. It was a decision of conscience."

Stevens explained that she endorsed El-Sayed after losing the Democrat primary and put the party first. And she didn’t get much credit for doing so.

"Instead, I was shut out. The endorsement was welcomed; the people behind it seemed to be forgotten," she said. "There was little effort to listen to the voters who supported me or bridge the real disagreements our primary had exposed."

The campaign's embrace of Hasan Piker sealed the deal for her. El-Sayed paraded the bigoted streamer around college campuses, and Stevens didn't hold back on what came next.

"Just days ago, Piker compared efforts to win over Jewish voters in West Bloomfield to canvassing a KKK neighborhood," Stevens wrote. "Abdul condemned those remarks, but his decision to embrace Piker in the first place raised serious questions about his judgment and his ability to bring people together."

She gave El-Sayed a chance to make it right. According to Stevens, he eventually distanced himself from an outside ad that tied grocery prices to American support for Israel.

"I welcomed that. But by then, I had also been told I was no longer welcome at his campaign events," she said.

A Democrat asked her party's nominee to reject antisemitism, and the campaign responded by showing her the door. Then her critics decided a woman in Congress couldn't possibly have reached this conclusion on her own, so her fiancé must have pulled the strings.

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Stevens torched that smear in her piece, and she did it with the kind of confidence Democrats usually reserve for lecturing everyone else about sexism.

"That is sexism dressed up as political analysis. My fiancé has his own views. I have mine," Stevens wrote. "I made this decision, and I am proud of it. Do not question my independence simply because you disagree with my conclusion."

Then she turned her fire on the party itself.

"Instead of asking why a lifelong Democrat reached this point, some leaders rushed to condemn me, question my motives, and push me out," she said. "We cannot preach inclusion while punishing dissent. We cannot promise to heal a divided country if we cannot tolerate disagreement among ourselves."

She's right, and the evidence keeps piling up.

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Democrats have spent months excusing the socialist insurgency inside their ranks by calling themselves a "big tent" party. We know that's a heaping load of donkey dung. Consider how they've treated Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who votes with his party 95% of the time. He gets torn apart anyway, because the party demands 100% compliance with the radical left agenda. Anything less makes you a traitor.

That's not a big tent party. A big tent has room for a congresswoman who draws the line at antisemitism. Today’s Democrat Party apparently doesn't.

Stevens still calls herself a proud Democrat, and she plans to help fix the mess. I wish her the best of luck with that. She did something her party's leaders couldn't bring themselves to do: put country before party.

And they punished her for it.

Every honest Democrat watching should take note: the modern left no longer rewards courage, only obedience. Stevens chose courage anyway, and the radical left can't stand that she won't back down.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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