Hmmm... Why Is Hillary Clinton Making Excuses for Democrats Losing the Midterms?

Do you remember how Democrats couldn't lose an election without questioning the results, then declared questioning the results a crime the moment they won? Now they're questioning the results of the midterms before a single vote gets counted, and naturally, the latest salvo comes from the queen of election denial herself, Hillary Clinton.

Advertisement

On Monday, Hillary sat down on ABC's The View alongside her podcast co-host Kara Swisher and rolled out a litany of excuses for why Democrats might come up short Tuesday night. The pair floated one theory after another about how the midterms could be stolen, from voter intimidation to hacking to states refusing to certify the results.

Co-host Sunny Hostin set the table by asking whether President Donald Trump would try to "steal this election" if the votes didn't go his way. Hillary took the bait immediately.

"Well, he certainly has been trying with all of his legal actions and his threats, trying to seize ballots, trying to bring litigation against states to, you know, tell them that they are not running the elections right and they have ineligible voters," Hillary said. "So he's been trying."

She went on to describe running war room exercises with large groups of allies to prepare for "the craziest thing that somebody could try to do," and said she had spoken with Rep. Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.), who is leading the House Democrat response. Then she got to the excuse she clearly came to deliver.

"What I do think they are planning to do in some places is intimidation," she told the hosts. "You know, having ICE or others show up and just be standing there, staring at people, you know, looking threatening to voters coming in to vote."

Hillary offered zero evidence for that claim.

Homeland Security officials have already pushed back on the idea, and federal law bars armed federal agents from polling places to begin with. This is a preemptive strike. If Democrats underperform what the polls show and lose some close races, they’ll be sending out their lawyers to challenge results.

Recommended: Activist Judge Shields Ex-FBI Officials and Kills Hunter Biden Laptop Case

Swisher then piled on with her own parade of nightmares. "They still control the Justice Department. They still control the Federal Marshal Service," Swisher said. When Hostin asked about hacking, Swisher pivoted to DOGE and the data she believes Elon Musk's team walked away with. "One of the areas worthy of investigation is what exactly happened during DOGE, and what numbers and data did they take, under the muskrats, which is what they call them," she added.

Zero evidence for any of this, just baseless allegations designed to get their base to question the results of any election they lose.

Of course, Hillary jumped right back in, and this is where the game plan came into focus.

"I think Kara is making a really important question, because there is going to be an effort to try to convince certain states not to certify election results, to hold the votes," Hillary said. "There may well be efforts by an outgoing Congress under Republican leadership to try to launch investigations into certain elections."

Advertisement

From there, she accused Musk's people of stealing the Social Security information of every American, then promptly undercut her own charge. "I don't know if that happened, but people from inside said that it was," Hillary said.

ABC's "bona fide news program" The View brings on Hillary Clinton and Kara Swisher to push a slew of conspiracy theories about how the midterms could be stolen. They predict: -ICE will confront people at the polls -Use the Justice Department and U.S. Marshals Service in a nefarious way -The election results will be hacked and changed (teed up by Sunny Hostin) -Use peoples Social Security numbers to manipulate their thoughts — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 2, 2026

She doesn't know if it happened. She said it on national television anyway, the day before Americans head to the polls.

We've already watched the polls tighten in the final stretch, which looks a lot like pollsters covering their butts in case the blue wave they've been promising doesn't materialize. But what makes Hillary's rant so dangerous is that she's building the case for Democrats to challenge the results of any election they lose. This is the same woman who called Trump "an illegitimate president" in 2019, three years after he beat her fair and square. She has spent a decade refusing to accept her own defeat, and now she's teaching the rest of her party how to reject theirs before the ballots are even counted.

Advertisement

The Democrat Party treats election integrity as a principle it holds only when it wins. To Democrats, questioning election results is sedition when Republicans do it, but it's civic vigilance when Democrats do. They’ve been laying the groundwork to challenge the midterm elections for over a year now, and it’s somehow so fitting that Hillary Clinton is the one pushing the conspiracy theories in the final days.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help PJ Media continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.